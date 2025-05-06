Lightweight Tech, Maximum Freedom: PGYTECH's Onego 2 And Onego Rope Strap Bag Empowers Urban Creators



Engineered Comfort: Ergonomically sculpted, breathable multi-layer back panel ensures all-day support.

180° Clamshell Access: Instantly organize or retrieve gear with its full-rear opening.

Customizable Storage: Flexible compartments adapt to your needs, secured by a one-handed magnetic closure system. Lightweight Durability: Splash-resistant fabric paired with a streamlined build keeps you agile in any weather.

Ideal for Daily Commute, Creative Shoots, Weekend Getaways and Pro Shoots, this backpack transforms chaos into order-effortlessly.

OneGo Rope Strap Bag: Capture Life Colorfully

A sleek hybrid of camera bag and everyday carryall, the Rope Strap Bag merges practicality with understated elegance:



Ultra-Light Versatility: Featherweight nylon construction with splash resistance for urban resilience.

Expandable Capacity: Hidden bottom zipper unlocks more space, while adjustable dividers secure camera gear (fits 1 camera + one 70-200mm lens).

Modular Attachments: Convert seamlessly between crossbody, sling, or handheld carry. Elevated Aesthetic: Clean lines and muted tones complement casual or polished outfits.

Perfect for photographers, weekend adventurers, or anyone craving a minimalist yet capacious daily companion.

Availability & Pricing

The OneGo 2 Backpack and OneGO Rope Strap Bag are available now at PGYTECH official website and select retailers worldwide.

About PGYTECH:

Founded in 2015, PGYTECH strives to develop professional photography peripherals including camera bags, all-in-one camera kits and supports to deliver excellent products and aftersales service. After near 10 years of steady growth, PGYTECH has emerged as one of the leading brands in global photography accessories, delivering more efficient and enjoyable shooting experiences to photography enthusiasts in over 100 countries and regions, which makes creation easier.

SOURCE PGYTECH Co.,Ltd