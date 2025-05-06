Shawn JAY-Z Carter Files Amended Lawsuit In Alabama To Include Lawyer Antigone Curis As Co-Conspirator And To Reveal Tony Buzbee Edited Wikipedia Pages To Damage Carter & Roc Nation's Reputations

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter filed an amended lawsuit in Alabama that revealed that lawyer Tony Buzbee directed his employees to negatively edit Carter and his company Roc Nation's Wikipedia pages to damage their reputations.

The complaint explains that "users with an IP address directly linked to the Buzbee Firm made over 100 positive edits to Buzbee's Wikipedia page" while those same individuals were found to have purposely doctored Carter and Roc Nation's Wikipedia page in a blatant violation of Wikipedia's rules.

Furthermore, the amended filing also now includes lawyer Antigone Curis as a co-conspirator alongside Buzbee, David Fortney and Jane Doe as they colluded to extort and defraud Carter by making false rape allegations against him.

The filing describes how Curis allowed Buzbee to use her electronic filing credentials to file Doe's complaint against Carter, despite the fact Buzbee was not authorized to practice law in the Southern District of New York. It also notes that she neglected to vet the allegations before submitting the lawsuit.

The complaint also outlines how multiple judges within the Southern District of New York have publicly opined that Buzbee intentionally worked with Curis to "hide from the courts that they are not admitted to practice in the SDNY." One judge specifically criticized Buzbee for utilizing this tactic on multiple occasions across different lawsuits.

Carter filed the original lawsuit in Alabama on March 3 against Buzbee, Fortney and Doe after Doe admitted that Buzbee pushed her to make the false rape allegations against Carter. The parties are being sued for malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy and defamation.

SOURCE Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter

