Blackbaud Reveals Extensive Product Updates Driving Connected Experiences For Social Impact Organizations

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, will share a wide range of enhancements and upcoming innovation across its product portfolio this week at its semi-annual Product Update Briefings, taking place virtually, starting today.

"We continue to build on the six waves of innovation unveiled on the mainstage of our annual user conference, bbcon, late last year," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer, Blackbaud. "By creating connected experiences, enriched with powerful AI, we are enabling social impact organizations to go further, faster as they work toward their missions. We told our customers last year they should expect an accelerated pace of innovation from us-and we're committed to delivering on that. We're excited to kick off this latest round of Product Update Briefings where we'll showcase a wide range of developments across our suite of solutions and unveil where our products are headed next."

Attendees will hear from product leaders across the company as they review roadmaps and offer previews, and discuss longer-term development, centered around the themes Blackbaud announced at bbcon 2024 . In some cases, customers can even learn how to get early access to new tools and provide feedback that shapes feature development. Across the briefings, attendees will see the many ways that Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good® AI strategy is being implemented to make AI powerful, convenient directly within products, and responsible.

"From Blackbaud Copilot-our AI powered coach and assistant being introduced within multiple solutions-to the introduction of AI-powered adaptive models in prospect insights, to convenient, helpful AI tools that will make workdays easier for teachers, frontline fundraisers, grant managers, CSR program leaders and more, we're delivering on our commitment to free our users up for their uniquely human work, with AI they'll actually use," said Carrie Cobb, chief data and AI officer, Blackbaud.

Product highlights include:

Donor Management



Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®: Attendees will get an early look at Blackbaud Copilot, a powerful in-product AI agent that will accelerate fundraising success by automating routine tasks and providing data-driven insights, helping fundraisers spend more of their time on the human aspect of fundraising-making personal connections that lead to greater engagement and support. More details will also be shared on the integration with Constant Contact, set to launch mid-2025, that will make best-in-class digital marketing capabilities accessible within Raiser's Edge NXT, empowering customers to streamline digital marketing efforts, deepen connections, and increase campaign effectiveness.

Blackbaud Enterprise Fundraising CRM TM : Updates include improved fundraising and constituent management workflows through Blackbaud's SKY UX open-source user experience framework. Blackbaud CRM Cloud Portal enhancements are bringing new capabilities to speed up recurring processes, increase ease of use, and accelerate the development cycle. Blackbaud Altru®: Credit Card Updater is now automatically enabled in Altru to enhance reporting between Altru and Blackbaud Integrated Payments accounts-helping museums and other ticketed attractions avoid disruptions in payment.

Data Intelligence



Improved Identity Resolution in Predictive Modeling with LiveRamp: This investment is improving the ability to accurately match records of wealth, charitable giving, spending and more to constituent records, creating more actionable predictions and insights for fundraisers using Blackbaud's wealth screening and predictive modeling services. A full rollout of all services is expected by the end of Q2, and Blackbaud is already seeing significant results in match rates. Enhanced Modeling and Segmentation Capabilities for Prospect Insights Pro : Blackbaud is enabling more flexibility for users of Prospect Insights Pro, its AI-powered tool for prospect development, adding new queues and filtering options to suit fundraisers' specific needs. Prospect Insights Pro models will also adaptively learn and identify opportunities to incorporate customer-specific datapoints into predictions.

Finance and Grantmaking



Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT®: Payment Assistant‚ a new automated Accounts Payable payments solution included for free within Financial Edge NXT, is making it easier for finance teams to tailor the payment approval process with a new Tiered Approvals feature that allows for multiple approvers for higher payment amounts. Financial Edge NXT is also becoming more intuitive and effective with enhancements like a new homepage that provides customizable insights and actions, a modernized left-hand navigation system, and the introduction of Action Hubs for greater clarity and efficiency. And with the help of the Blackbaud Copilot AI assistant, users will be able to find information and take actions more effectively. Blackbaud Grantmaking TM : Blackbaud Grantmaking continues to simplify and streamline the grant application experience for funders and applicants. In addition, through an upcoming integration between Blackbaud Grantmaking and Financial Edge NXT, users will be able to seamlessly connect their grantmaking activities with financial data, streamlining processes such as fund tracking, budget allocation, and reporting, reduce manual data entry for organizations and improving accuracy.

Online Giving and Payments



Blackbaud Luminate Online TM + Blackbaud TeamRaiser®: Customers can now offset processing fees and boost revenue with Donor Cover and Complete Cover-tools that empower donors to optionally cover transaction costs, helping social impact organizations retain up to 100% of every donation. A new feature also allows users to create compelling content faster with a Generative AI Content Writer and Tone Enhancer, designed to help fundraisers craft high-impact messages that resonate with each audience.

Online Giving: With new website components now available, fundraisers can embed features like goal meters, key metrics, and designation search tools on their websites to enhance the donor experience and make fundraising efforts more engaging and effective. And Blackbaud has continued the international rollout of its Optimized Donation Forms-that provide the best donor experience to help organizations raise more-with the forms now available in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, where they support French-Canadian language. Blackbaud Integrated Payments: With this recently announced expanded payment processing solution, Blackbaud is enabling a more cohesive and seamless "Payments-as-a-Service" experience for customers. In addition, Tap-to-Pay on iPhone is now available for customers processing in U.S. dollars and using the most recent version of the Blackbaud MobilePay Terminal application on an iPhone XS or later. This allows organizations to accept in-person, contactless payments without additional hardware, and supporters can pay using their contactless debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallets by simply tapping their device.

Corporate Impact

YourCause® from Blackbaud®: Building on the latest innovation announced at the recent YourCause Corporate Social Impact Summit, attendees will hear more about the new Expedited Giving functionality that will deliver donations made through corporate employee giving programs directly to nonprofits, 95% faster than any other option on the market. In addition, an integration with Blackbaud's fundraising solution will make it easier for Blackbaud nonprofit customers to manage incoming donations from YourCause corporate customers. And Blackbaud Impact EdgeTM is now generally available, with the Blackbaud Copilot AI assistant built in, enabling practitioners to leverage revolutionary tools designed to transform how corporate social responsibility departments benchmark, track and share their impact.

Education Solutions



Blackbaud Education Management: The new Common Records Engine, which minimizes duplicate data entry and eliminates mistakes by creating a single source of the truth for student information, is now in preview release. Blackbaud Award Management: The Award Cycle Manager Dashboard is also now in preview release, improving visibility into award performance and fund-utilization with a new dashboard that centralizes the view of the award cycle. The dashboard surfaces critical analytics that administrators need for benchmarking and goal attainment, throughout the full award cycle. In addition, Blackbaud has launched an early access program for its redesigned Applicant Centric Awarding functionality that provides focused views of award recipients displayed in a modernized, dynamic grid, with real-time adjustments to fund balances and commitments that populate as award decisions are made.

