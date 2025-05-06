Centers Health Care Business Office Receives Recognition For Inclusivity

Honored at Reception for Outstanding NYC Employers

BRONX, N.Y., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centers Health Care , the largest and most complete post-acute health care continuum in the Northeast that touches one million lives each year with 45 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, has received an award from The Arc of NY (AHRC), to recognize the Centers Business Office, and its inclusive approach to working with and employing developmentally disabled people.

Centers Health Care's Jose DeLarosa and Yonah Levant.

Centers Health Care's Jose DeLarosa and Yonah Levant receive recognition from AHRC NYC's Edie Weber.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from AHRC, and value our partnership with them," said Kenny Rozenberg, CEO of Centers Health Care. "This award reflects our unwavering commitment to building inclusive workforces, supporting team members in their career goals, and creating opportunities for everyone."

Yonah Levant, Centers Business Office Building Director, accepted the award at AHRC's yearly business appreciation event on Monday, April 28, alongside Jose DeLarosa, who has been a housekeeper in the building since 2021. Edie Weber, a Vice President at AHRC New York City, presented the award.

AHRC New York City is a family-governed nonprofit, founded in 1949, that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. It provides education, employment, residential and community-based services that promote greater access, inclusion, and independence. As a Chapter of The Arc New York, the organization is part of a statewide and national network advocating for policies and programs that uphold the rights and dignity of people with disabilities.

AHRC's Business Appreciation event is an evening dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the businesses that demonstrate a strong commitment to disability inclusion in the workplace. The organization honored outstanding employers from each borough of New York.

