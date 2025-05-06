Kevin Schewe's 'Bad Love Strikes' Wins Six Prestigious Awards At The Imdb-Qualifying Cambridge Script Festival And Filmnest International Film Festival

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The historically accurate and action-packed time-travel Bad Love Series has set the international screenplay circuit ablaze with hundreds of screenplay awards since its debut in 2023. Dr. Schewe expressed his gratitude, saying, "The Bad Love Gang and I are beyond ecstatic and grateful for this amazing recognition. 2025 is the 'year to come alive' for this global tentpole movie franchise."

The Bad Love series has taken the world by storm with well-over 400 international screenplay awards. It has won awards at Cannes World Film Festival, Madrid Arthouse Film Festival, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, and The Los Angeles Movie Awards , to name a few. In the first months of 2025, it has added victories at The Redwood Film Festival, The Author Script Awards, The Cine Fern Film Festival , and Hollywood Hype International Film Festival for its groundbreaking script and screenplay. Dr. Schewe's ever-growing list of awards is a testament to his talent, dedication, and passion.

"These stories have come to life in such an organic way," says Schewe. "They combine my lifetime of friendships and memories with my love of pop culture, 60's-80's music, WWII history and military aviation, science fiction and time travel. Whether you're a history aficionado, a time-travel buff, a sci-fi lover, or are just in need of a fun book series to cheer you up, the Bad Love Gang series is the adventure you've been waiting for."

"Skillful writing (both historical and fantastical), a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation

for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to

make this an immensely impressive novel-and experience! Very highly recommended."

Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer, 5-Stars

Be sure to watch the exciting book trailers for the Bad Love series: ; ; and – Bad Love Medicine Trailer.

About Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO: Dr. Kevin Schewe is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 38 years. Join over 82K followers of Schewe on Instagram @realkevinschewe and discover all of his books at KevinSchewe .

Media Contact: Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at 734-667-2090.

