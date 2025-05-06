Honoring National Nurses Week: Assisted Living Locators Franchise Owners Lead The Way In Compassionate Senior Care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Nurses Week (May 6-12), Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide leader in senior placement and care solutions, is recognizing the many franchise owners within its network who come from nursing backgrounds. These professionals use their clinical expertise and compassion to help families navigate senior living options.

With nearly 70% of older adults needing long-term care at some point, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, having a knowledgeable and empathetic guide is invaluable. Many of Assisted Living Locators' top-performing franchisees are former nurses who bring a unique depth of understanding to the senior placement process.

"Nurses are at the heart of compassionate care, and we are incredibly proud of our franchisees from nursing backgrounds," said Felicia Sanders, Brand Leader/President of Assisted Living Locators. "Their healthcare knowledge allows them to provide exceptional guidance, helping families make informed decisions about senior living."

Among those leading the way is Ashly Blackwell, RN, owner of Assisted Living Locators of Northern Arizona, a top-performing franchisee. "As a nurse, I provided comfort and support to those in need," Blackwell said. "Now, as a franchise owner, I use my expertise to guide seniors and families through one of life's most important transitions."

Nick Gittins, RN, owner of Assisted Living Locators Salt Lake City North, UT, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing how his clinical background has helped him assess care needs with confidence. "Having a nursing background allows me to advocate for seniors in a way that ensures their health and well-being are prioritized," Gittins said.

Assisted Living Locators offers a unique franchise opportunity for healthcare professionals looking to apply their skills in a meaningful way. With comprehensive training, ongoing support, and a proven business model, franchisees build successful businesses while making a lasting impact.

About Assisted Living Locators

Founded in 2003, Assisted Living Locators is a nationwide senior placement and referral service and member of Evive Brands , offering personalized assistance in finding in-home care, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. The company's compassionate team of local advisors provides expert guidance at no cost to families, ensuring seniors receive the care they deserve.

