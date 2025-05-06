Canon U.S.A. Supports 20Th Annual Japan Center Essay Competition At Stony Brook University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELVILLE, N.Y., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, proudly sponsored the 20th Annual Japan Center Essay Competition Awards ceremony on Sunday, May 4, at Stony Brook University. The partnership continued to highlight Canon's commitment to empowering students and supporting education, as 221 high school and college students submitted essays for the competition.

Organized by the Japan Center at Stony Brook, the contest honored students for work that demonstrates their awareness and understanding of the Japanese culture. The competition aims to inspire the students to think creatively and critically about their lives in relating experiences to aspects of Japanese culture and also to broaden their horizons and promote global citizenship through the writing of thought-provoking essays.

"We are proud to partner with Canon U.S.A. on the essay competition, providing students with the opportunity to deepen their understanding of diverse cultural perspectives by thoughtfully exploring any aspect of Japan," said Dr. Iwao Ojima, the President of Japan Center at Stony Brook University.“We congratulate the winners and every participant for their great work."

For their entries, the contestants were asked to discuss one or more aspects of Japan, including art, culture, tradition, values, philosophy, history, society, politics, business, and technology in relation to their personal experiences, views, and future goals.

A panel of qualified judges selected the winners, who received awards including a Canon product. Isao“Sammy” Kobayashi, president and CEO of Canon U.S.A., Inc., was an honorary judge of the competition.

Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc., was in attendance for the ceremony.

“It is a privilege to continue to partner with this great program and help support the Japan Center and all the great work they do in helping to foster better understanding of Japanese culture,” Oka said.“All the students did a commendable job in writing so eloquently about their experience, and we congratulate the winners on their tremendous accomplishments.”

High School Division Best Essay Award

1st Place Best Essay Award and Consul General of Japan Special Award

“Daijoubu: Powerful Call for Unity” by Kazushi Kousaka (Choate Rosemary Hall)

2nd Place Best Essay Award

“Between Water and Stone: A Journey of Ritual and Reflection” by Amin Nasari (Hicksville High School)

3rd Place Best Essay Award

“Echoes from Hibakusha” by Erika Kawakami (Jericho High School)

College Division Best Essay Award

“Amaterasu's Mirror of Ecstasy: A Brief Encounter with Japanese Shamanism and Shintoism” by Naomi Kirkup (Stony Brook University)

Uchida Memorial Award

“Embracing Half-Moon Cookies” by Skyler Ogonowski (Rocky Point High School)

Special Award

“The Show That Turned My Dreams into Reality” by Afnan Joarder (The Bronx High School of Science)

“Between the Folds: The Life Lessons Found in Origami” by Wynn Ng (Stony Brook University)

“Shinobu: A Story of Perseverance” by Siena Ruske (The Bronx High School of Science)

Canon U.S.A., Inc. and the Japan Center at Stony Brook University have a longstanding partnership, which began in 2005 with former president and chief executive officer of Canon U.S.A., Inc., the late Mr. Kinya Uchida. Attendees included the award-winning students, and representatives from the Japan Center at Stony Brook, Canon U.S.A., Inc., and Consulate General of Japan in New York. Each winner took to the stage and read their essay to the audience.

For a list of winners, finalists, and semifinalists, please visit the Japan Center's website .

