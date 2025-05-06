Hermetic Packaging Market Size To Hit USD 7.36 Billion By 2032, At 7.49% CAGR | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hermetic Packaging Market is growing with demand for airtight, moisture-resistant protection in electronics, aerospace, and medical devices, driven by reliability needs. Austin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hermetic Packaging Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Hermetic Packaging Market was valued at USD 3.84 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.49% from 2024 to 2032.” Growing demand in aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare industries, EVs, 5G infrastructure, and regulatory compliance in the U.S. The Hermetic Packaging Market is driven by the rising demand for high-reliability electronic components in industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and healthcare. These industries require components that can withstand extreme conditions, including moisture, temperature fluctuations, radiation, and pressure variations. Hermetic packaging offers superior protection, ensuring the longevity and optimal performance of critical systems like satellites, military-grade sensors, and autonomous vehicle components. The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving systems, and advanced semiconductor technologies further drives the demand for sealed components. In the U.S., the market is expected to grow from USD 0.61 billion in 2023 to USD 1.36 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.31%, fueled by stringent regulatory requirements in defense and space industries. Innovations in materials and miniaturization are enhancing packaging performance while maintaining safety, reliability, and environmental compliance. This evolution ensures that hermetic packaging remains vital for high-performance electronics. Get a Sample Report of Hermetic Packaging Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (Japan) – Specializes in ceramic-to-metal seals for automotive and industrial applications.

Schott AG (Germany) – Offers glass-to-metal seals and packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and electronics.

AMETEK, Inc. (U.S.) – Provides hermetic seals and packaging solutions for defense, aerospace, and medical devices.

Amkor Technology (U.S.) – Known for advanced semiconductor packaging, including hermetically sealed components for electronics.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.) – Manufactures high-performance hermetic packaging for semiconductors and electronics.

Teledyne Microelectronic Technology (U.S.) – Specializes in hermetic packaging for space, military, and industrial sectors.

Kyocera Corporation (Japan) – Offers ceramic-to-metal seals for electronics and automotive applications.

Materion Corporation (U.S.) – Provides precious metal alloys and hermetic packaging solutions for electronics and medical devices.

Egide S.A. (France) – Manufactures hermetic packaging for high-performance electronic systems, including aerospace and defense applications.

Micross Components, Inc. (U.S.) – Specializes in hermetic sealing solutions for medical, aerospace, and defense industries.

SGA Technologies (U.K.) – Provides high-reliability hermetic sealing for aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors.

Complete Hermetics (U.S.) – Offers glass-to-metal sealing for electronic components, automotive sensors, and medical devices.

Willow Technologies Ltd. (U.K.) – Specializes in hermetic packaging for medical implants and high-reliability electronic components. Mackin Technologies (Japan) – Known for ceramic-to-metal seals in automotive and industrial electronics. Hermetic Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.84 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.49% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Product (Refrigeration Systems, Air Conditioning Systems, Heat Pumps)

. By Application (Domestic, Commercial, Transportation, Industrial, Others) Key Drivers . Ensuring Reliability The Growing Role of Hermetic Packaging in High-Performance Electronics.

. Increasing medical implants drive demand for biocompatible, moisture-resistant hermetic seals.

Hermetic Packaging Market Analysis: By Product and Application

By Product

Ceramic-to-metal sealing dominated the hermetic packaging market with a 44% revenue share in 2023, driven by its exceptional durability, thermal stability, and resistance to harsh environments. Used extensively in aerospace, defense, medical implants, and power electronics, this technology provides airtight protection against moisture, pressure variations, and radiation. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs), 5G infrastructure, and industrial automation continues to boost demand.

The Transponder Glass segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, fueled by its applications in RFID technology, automotive security, and industrial automation. As contactless data transmission, smart manufacturing, and IoT-enabled systems expand, the demand for miniaturized, high-reliability transponder glass solutions grows, contributing to the market's dynamic evolution.

By Application

In 2023, the Military & Defense segment led the hermetic packaging market, accounting for 41% of total revenue, driven by the demand for high-reliability electronics in critical applications like military-grade sensors, radar systems, avionics, and missile guidance. Hermetic packaging protects components from moisture, radiation, extreme temperatures, and pressure variations, crucial for ensuring mission success. The increasing adoption of autonomous military vehicles, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and advanced communication networks further boosts demand.

The Aeronautics & Space segment is set to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2032, fueled by satellite deployments, space exploration, and advancements in commercial aerospace technologies, requiring reliable, radiation-hardened components for extreme conditions.

Do y ou Have a ny Specific Queries o r Need a ny Customiz e Research on Hermetic Packaging Market, Request for Analyst Call @

Asia-Pacific and North America: Key Regions Driving Growth in the Hermetic Packaging Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the hermetic packaging market in 2023, accounting for around 40% of total revenue, fueled by rapid industrialization and significant growth in sectors like aerospace, defense, automotive, and electronics. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are leading technological advancements in 5G infrastructure, electric vehicles (EVs), and space exploration, all of which require reliable hermetically sealed components. The increasing production of military-grade electronics, satellite systems, and advanced medical implants has further propelled market growth. Additionally, Asia-Pacific serves as a global hub for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, with substantial investments in miniaturized, high-performance packaging solutions.

North America is expected to remain a major player in the market from 2024 to 2032, driven by its strong aerospace, defense, and medical sectors. Demand for durable, moisture-resistant components in military electronics, satellites, and implantable medical devices continues to rise, supported by advancements in airframes, defense systems, and semiconductor technology.

Recent Development



July 17, 2024, A new air-cavity liquid crystal polymer (LCP) packaging solution is being tested as a cost-effective alternative to traditional hermetic butterfly packages for photonic integrated circuits (PICs). Developed in collaboration with CITC, this near-hermetic packaging design offers improved thermal performance, reduced costs, and faster prototype delivery times.

Jan 10 2025, Master Bond Inc. discusses the role of epoxy adhesives in addressing challenges in micro-scale battery design, enhancing performance and durability while ensuring hermetic packaging to prevent leakage of volatile electrolytes in smaller batteries. Dec. 3, 2024, Remtec's proprietary plated copper on thick film (PCTF) technology addresses challenges in ceramic packaging and substrates, offering high reliability and performance for rugged systems, particularly in RF and microwave applications.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rate

5.2 Failure Rate & Reliability Analysis

5.3 Patent & Intellectual Property Analysis

5.4 Regulatory & Compliance Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Hermetic Packaging Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Hermetic Packaging Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Related Reports:

Electronic Packaging Industry Analysis Report

Semiconductor Packaging Industry Analysis Report

Interposer and Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Industry Analysis Report

3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Industry Analysis Report

Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Industry Analysis Report

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)