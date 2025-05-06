Many Americans Want To Keep Their Natural Teeth—But Aren’T Taking The Right Steps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans overwhelmingly want to keep their natural teeth for their lifetime. But a new survey from the American Association of Endodontists reveals a disconnect between that goal and the daily habits needed to achieve it.

According to the survey, 86% of adults believe flossing is essential to saving their teeth-yet nearly 60% admit they don't do it daily. And 42% say they only visit the dentist when they're in pain. Even younger adults are falling behind-more than half of millennials and nearly half of Gen Z avoid dental care until discomfort sets in.

This hesitation can lead to bigger problems. But the good news? It's not too late to save your teeth.

“Saving your natural teeth should always be the goal,” says Dr. Steven Katz, President of the American Association of Endodontists.“Nothing looks, feels or functions like your own teeth. Endodontists are experts in treating dental pain and infection, often helping patients preserve teeth that might otherwise be lost. But early action is the key.”

That's why May is Save Your Tooth Month-a reminder that proactive care and the right dental specialist can make all the difference. Whether you're managing discomfort or just trying to protect your smile, it starts with prevention and timely care.

To learn more about protecting your teeth and the role of endodontists in saving them, visit findmyendodontist.com .

