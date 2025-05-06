Wellspan Boosts Access To Foot And Ankle Care With The Addition Of Martin Foot And Ankle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The affiliation makes WellSpan the largest podiatry provider in the region

York, Pa., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding access to podiatric care for patients in Lancaster and York counties, WellSpan Health has announced plans to integrate Martin Foot and Ankle into its health system later this summer. The four Martin practices now will operate under the WellSpan name in Hanover, Lancaster, Lititz and York, making WellSpan's podiatry services the largest and most comprehensive employed care team of foot and ankle specialists in the region.

Martin Foot and Ankle has been providing services to these communities for 47 years with a team of 14 podiatrists, two of which are podiatry fellows who undergo specialized additional training in their specialty. They also bring dozens of team members that will continue caring for patients with the support and backing of the WellSpan system of care that stretches across nine hospitals and 250 locations.

“Welcoming the providers, staff, and patients of Martin Foot and Ankle into the WellSpan Health family will allow us to expand access to the highest quality podiatry care across these counties, with a care team who knows the community and one community members can trust,” said Dr. Anthony Aquilina, executive vice president and chief physician executive, WellSpan Health.“We're excited that this affiliation will allow us to expand podiatry services across our entire service area to ensure enhanced access for our patients when and where they need it.”

The Martin Foot and Ankle providers will join other WellSpan podiatrists and foot and ankle trained orthopedic surgeons in offering care for both adults and children with a team of board-certified podiatrists dedicated to providing high-quality and personalized care. The team treats ankle fractures, foot deformities, tendonitis, osteoarthritis and many other conditions. Their providers will continue to provide surgical services within WellSpan hospitals and outpatient surgical centers, such as the new WellSpan Outpatient Center at CityGate in Lancaster, as well as the Apple Hill Surgical Center in York.

The locations for the four practices joining the system will be:

WellSpan Martin Foot and Ankle in CityGate

35 Erick Road, Lancaster, Pa. 17601

WellSpan Martin Foot and Ankle in Lititz

1042 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Pa. 17543

WellSpan Martin Foot and Ankle in York

2300 Pleasant Valley Road, York, Pa. 17402

WellSpan Martin Foot and Ankle in Hanover

207 Blooming Grove Road, Hanover, Pa. 17331

In addition to these practices, the location on Pleasant Valley Road in York also offers physical therapy services. That space will reopen under the WellSpan name as WellSpan Rehabilitation at Pleasant Valley Road.

Once the affiliation is complete, WellSpan podiatry, foot and ankle will offer:



Three orthopedic foot and ankle surgeons

24 podiatrists

375 licensed rehabilitation professionals 43 outpatient locations

To learn more about WellSpan's podiatry services, visit .

Attachment

The Martin Foot and Ankle Team

CONTACT: Ryan Coyle WellSpan Health 7178513151 ...