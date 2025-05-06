Innovative, Life Changing TMS Therapy For Depression Now In Worcester At Northeast Health Services

Struggling with depression? NeuroStar TMS at Northeast Health Services offers safe, effective, FDA-cleared, non-drug therapy for lasting relief.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- If you have been diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD) and have not experienced relief from antidepressants, NeuroStar TMS might be right for you. Northeast Health Services is proud to announce its Worcester clinic now provides transformative Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy !TMS is a safe, effective, non-drug treatment for major depression without the common side effects of medication. Many patients experience side effects from their medication, increasing the chance that they will stop taking them. The most common side effect with NeuroStar is mild to moderate pain or discomfort at the treatment site. For most patients this subsides within the first week of treatment. NeuroStar TMS is FDA-cleared for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adults 22-70, as an add-on therapy for adolescents aged 15-21, and for the treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in adults aged 22-70. Most major insurances cover NeuroStar TMS, including Medicare and Tricare plans nationwide.A real-world study revealed impressive results for NeuroStar TMS treatment. An 83% response rate was reported, meaning that the majority of patients who completed their treatment experienced significant improvement in their depression symptoms. Additionally, the study noted a 62% remission rate, indicating that nearly two-thirds of patients who finished the treatment would likely no longer meet the criteria for a diagnosis of major depressive disorder (MDD) if evaluated by their doctor.A patient first meets with the Northeast Health Services team for a consultation to determine their eligibility for TMS treatment. Depending on the provider's recommendation, a typical TMS treatment plan includes 36 sessions that each last between 19-37 minutes. Completing the full treatment course gives the best chance for delivering long-lasting relief from depression.Northeast Health Services is proud to offer a full suite of mental health services including therapy and psychiatric medication management and alternative treatment options like NeuroStar TMS. This collaborative, multidisciplinary approach Northeast Health Services follows in its clinics allows the team to create an individualized treatment plan that is tailored to you.The Worcester clinic is now accepting both new and existing patients for TMS therapy evaluations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Northeast Health Services at (413)-846-1848 or visit our website at .

