Philly Faire Returns With New Renaissance Festival Attractions At Fort Mifflin

Philly Faire 2025 Event Poster

Philly Faire logo

Annual 3-day Memorial Day Weekend event runs May 24, 25, and 26, with new entertainers, 70 vendors, a fair-wide scavenger hunt, and more!

PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Philadelphia Renaissance Fairereturns to the historic grounds of Fort Mifflin this Memorial Day Weekend, inviting guests of all ages to immerse themselves in a weekend of merriment, magic, and medieval revelry. From Saturday, May 24, through Monday, May 26, 2025, the gates will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, welcoming patrons to a world where fantasy meets festivity.Now in its latest and most interactive season yet, Philly Faire features 70 artisan vendors offering handcrafted wares and gourmet delights, alongside a packed schedule of performances, games, and immersive attractions.The skies come alive this year with the debut of Margaret Young, better known as Falconry Girl, a passionate raptor educator who began her journey with birds of prey at just 10 years old. Through exciting, family-friendly falconry demonstrations, she shares her love of these majestic creatures and the ancient art that connects us to them.Fan-favorite David Darwin returns with his one-man spectacle-a whirlwind fusion of sideshow, circus, and vaudeville that captivates the senses.Also returning is Thom Fuewellery, the mysterious and merry bard whose poetic mischief and melodious tales charmed crowds last season. Now taking to the stage, Thom brings with him songs, satire, and storytelling that echo across the realms.Interactive Adventures Await!Beyond stage spectacles, Philly Faire is doubling down on interactivity with Magibleu Enterprises, presenting three adventures for you and your family to explore. Vancier Magibleu's Conundrum, is a live-action, faire-wide scavenger hunt created by Magus Extraordinaire Vancier himself. Guests are invited to identify the thief of his prized Spell Crystal by gathering clues from vendors. Those seeking a challenge can test their deduction skills with“Lillianna Lavenderspinner's Hard Mode,” eliminating locations one by one to discover where the thief hid Vancier's Crystal. Lastly, try your luck in the whimsical“Find the Cheese” game, hunting for hidden wedges scattered across the festival grounds.On Sunday only, families can visit a charming new petting zoo by Pennsylvania-based A Zoo for You, perfect for the youngest fairgoers.Monday brings a special guest, Sean the Whipsy Rover, who will teach the fine art of whip-cracking in engaging, hands-on sessions that are free of cost for all ages.Throughout the weekend, attendees can journey into the Gaming Stronghold for tabletop tournaments and role-playing games, or test their mettle in the Proving Grounds with axe throwing, archery, javelin tossing, and the ultimate challenge: Fight the Knight. And don't miss your chance to shame thy friends and have them locked in the stocks for fluffy tomato torture by the Swashbuckling Mercenaries for Hire!Feasting and Frozen FunTraditional Renaissance Faire food returns in full glory, including the ever-popular turkey legs from Mel's Magickal Meals. But this year, Philly Faire adds a frosty twist with the DaVinci Wheel Snow Cone Contraption - an 8-foot-tall spinning machine where guests churn their own icy treats. For a more refined refreshment, Brooke Birch Tea Shoppe will host whimsical tea parties throughout the weekend for nobles of all ages.Tickets and More InformationGuests are encouraged to buy Advance Tickets online at to guarantee admission and save time at check-in. Tickets will also be sold at the gate as capacity permits.Discounts are available for seniors, military veterans and active duty personnel, and guests with disabilities. Kids aged 4 and under enter free.For more information, including the full 2025 performance lineup and list of attractions, visit . And be sure to follow @phillyfaire on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates, sneak previews, and behind-the-scenes magic.

2025 Philly Faire - The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire

