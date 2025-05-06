Azercell Appoints E& As“Sole Preferred” Partner To Enhance Customer Experience In A2P Messaging

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Baku, Azerbaijan / Abu Dhabi, UAE –May, 2025: – Azercell, Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator, has appointed e& as its exclusive sole preferred partner for international A2P (Application-to-Person) messaging. The partnership aims to elevate the quality, security, and reliability of messaging services for Azercell subscribers.

Azercell will leverage e&'s global expertise in A2P traffic management, monetization, and fraud prevention to ensure secure, timely delivery of critical messages like OTPs and service alerts.

“Our goal is to put the customer at the heart of the A2P messaging experience,” said Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at e&.“In collaboration with Azercell, we are creating a secure, intelligent messaging ecosystem that prioritizes speed, trust, and the elimination of spam.”

Advanced filtering and traffic controls will improve deliverability, reduce fraud, and enhance user confidence in digital communications.

“Through our strategic partnership with e&, Azercell aims to enhance the trust and quality of every message our customers receive,” said Demir Dirim, Chief Commercial Officer at Azercell.“This enables us to deliver a seamless, secure, and premium customer experience.”

This agreement is a significant step in both companies' shared vision to drive innovation and set new standards in messaging, user protection, and digital engagement.

About e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.