DGHR Holds First Awareness Workshop For 'Research Awards 2025'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In the presence of over 300 government employees and university students

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) organised the first awareness workshop for 'Research Awards 2025', aligning with its strategic vision to empower national talents, including government employees and university students, while bolstering the Emirate's human resources ecosystem. The award also aims to promote innovative scientific solutions that cater to the rapidly evolving demands of modern workplaces.

The workshop was held virtually with the participation of over 300 employees from various government entities, as well as students from partnering universities – the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) and Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai (RIT Dubai).

His Excellency Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, stated that the Research Awards symbolises a landmark milestone in the ongoing efforts to nurture a workplace culture rooted in creativity, innovation and practical knowledge production across diverse domains, with an aim to build a highly flexible and sustainable government ecosystem.

Al Falasi added:“The Research Awards serves as a strategic platform to advance critical thinking and facilitate robust national knowledge production, further supporting key decision-making processes and policy formulation. The award aims to encourage talented individuals, including government employees and university students, to conduct scientific research that addresses both present challenges and leverages future opportunities. It also seeks to combine scientific research and institutional development, as a means to enhance government efficiency. Hence, the initiative reflects our broader vision to promote human capital development and invest in national capabilities, further consolidating Dubai's position as a global leader in efficiency, sustainability and knowledge-based governance.”

The workshop was presented by Dr Amira Kamali, Human Resources Consultant at DGHR, who highlighted the award's strategic goals, its categories, submission mechanisms and evaluation criteria. She further underscored the award's significance as a dynamic avenue to bolster applied research activities within the government sector. The workshop featured four specialised scientific sessions, which explored key challenges and opportunities in the human resources domain, with the participation of distinguished academics. These included the 'Employee Wellbeing in the Work Environment' session by Dr Hamda Khansaheb from MBRU; 'Human Resources Management: Reality, Challenges, and Future' session led by Dr Yousif Al Ghalayini from MBRSG; session on 'Developing Human Resources Systems and Policies in Dubai Government' by Dr Ayman Ibrahim from RIT Dubai; as well as 'Job Skills and Lifelong Learning' session led by Professor Mostafa Hassan from HBMSU.

The final deadline for receiving research submissions for the award is August 9, 2025, with winners slated to be announced in October this year. DGHR will also organise yet another awareness workshop in May to further raise awareness on the award's objectives, increase participation of government employees and university students, and provide the requisite support needed to prepare research proposals.

Furthermore, the Research Awards reflects the wise leadership's long-standing vision to develop effective strategies for human resource empowerment and adopt globally accredited best practices in institutional work. This goal can only be realised through the active participation of national talents in creating innovative, sustainable and future-ready work models.