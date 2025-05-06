New Survey: 93% Of Consumers Check Email Daily, 80% Mark As Spam At First Glance

At the same time, email remains a strong marketing channel: 41% of respondents say they check their inboxes specifically for brand discounts. To build engagement, companies need to focus on relevance and optimize their sending frequency. ZeroBounce's 2025 Email Statistics Report shows that 46% of consumers open emails from brands that consistently send relevant messages, but many unsubscribe when companies send too often.

"Email is a powerhouse – both in the workplace and in marketing," says ZeroBounce founder and CEO Liviu Tanase. "But our survey shows consumers are becoming more cautious about spam and phishing attacks. The majority mark emails as spam at the slightest sign of suspicious content. To land in the inbox , companies must send valuable emails at the right intervals, and ensure those emails look legitimate. Prioritizing trust and relevance will drive engagement and improve long-term email deliverability."

Keeping spam complaints at bay is critical for mass senders striving to land their emails in the inbox. Large email service providers can block or throttle senders who receive more than one complaint per 1,000 emails, a threshold that reinforces the need for proper sending practices and email list management.

Other findings from ZeroBounce's Email Statistics Report for 2025 examine how people use their work vs. personal inboxes and the types of messages they prefer to receive.

