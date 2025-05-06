Kristi Phillips And Alanna Steffens Recognized As 2025 Top Consultants By Consulting Magazine

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kristi Phillips, Managing Director of Growth for Attain Digital, was honored in the Industry Innovators category. With deep experience in the nonprofit and education sectors, Phillips has consistently stayed ahead of evolving market dynamics to better serve impact-driven organizations. In anticipation of funding challenges across these industries, she helped lead the development of a domain-centric go-to-market strategy and championed the launch of new service lines tailored to client missions. Her work has enabled organizations to scale their reach and advance their missions in sustainable and strategic ways.

Managing Directors Kristi Phillips and Alanna Steffens have been named 2025 Top Consultants by Consulting Magazine.

"Kristi's innovative approach has strengthened relevancy in markets that can often be difficult to access," said Reshma Patel-Jackson , Partner and Attain Digital practice lead at Attain Partners. "Her launch of the Executive in Residence (EIR) Program, combined with a thoughtful go-to-market strategy, brings industry leaders into the Attain Partners umbrella-driving exponential growth and client impact."

Alanna Steffens, Managing Director and Salesforce Implementation Capability Lead, was honored in the Excellence in Leadership category. Steffens is known for her dynamic leadership style-driving innovation and fostering a culture of growth. She inspires her team to consistently deliver exceptional results, creating a culture of accountability and excellence. Through her strategic guidance, she has built a high-performing delivery organization focused on exceeding client expectations and driving meaningful, measurable outcomes.

"It takes a strong leader to improve a practice in the way that Alanna has," said Patel-Jackson. "Her deep understanding of the Salesforce domain and ecosystem enables her not only to coach and develop her team, but also to employ visionary thinking to deliver excellence to our clients."

Attain Digital brings together the firm's core digital and transformation services to enhance market focus and deliver exceptional results. Under the leadership of industry trailblazers like Phillips and Steffens, and guided by Patel-Jackson, Attain Digital continues to deliver enterprise-wide technology transformation and strategic consulting services that empower higher education and nonprofit institutions to achieve their missions at scale.

