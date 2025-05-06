THE CALIFORNIA FIRE FOUNDATION ENCOURAGES WILDFIRE PREPAREDNESS AND HONORS FIREFIGHTERS DURING MAY WILDFIRE PREPAREDNESS MONTH

Californians Encouraged to Prepare for Wildfires & Natural Disasters at FirefightersOnYourSide

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Wildfire Preparedness Month , and the California Fire Foundation ( )-a leading nonprofit supporting active and fallen firefighters, their families, and the communities they protect-is calling on all Californians to prepare for fire season and honor those who risk their lives on the front lines.

California continues to face increasingly severe wildfire seasons. As of April 2025 , over 1,000 wildfires have already scorched more than 61,000 acres statewide. With climate change and prolonged drought, year-round preparedness is more important than ever. More than 25% of Californians live in high-risk wildfire areas, according to Cal OES.

To help residents and businesses, the Foundation has relaunched its Firefighters On Your Side campaign, offering multilingual, community-based resources to help people:



Create defensible space around their homes

Develop a 5-minute evacuation plan

Pre-pack emergency go-bags Download a complete wildfire preparedness checklist

"Wildfire season used to run from July through October-now it's every month of the year," said Brian K. Rice , Chair of the California Fire Foundation and President of California Professional Firefighters. "Preparedness saves lives and property. It's how we protect our families-and honor the sacrifice of those protecting us."

HOW TO TAKE ACTION

Prepare for wildfire season and honor California's fire service heroes:



Visit FirefightersOnYourSide for tools and tips in multiple languages

Create defensible space and harden your home

Build a 5-minute evacuation plan

Pre-pack your emergency go-bag

Print and follow the wildfire preparedness checklist

Donate $125 to receive a Memorial Expansion Challenge Coin and support fallen firefighters Share special memories of firefighters through the Oral History Project

WILDFIRE PREPAREDNESS TIPS

Create Defensible Space Zones:



Zone 0 (0–5 ft): Keep area clear of flammable items; use gravel or concrete.

Zone 1 (5–30 ft): Trim trees, clear dry brush, and space out plants. Zone 2 (30–100 ft): Thin vegetation, remove dead plants, and maintain clear separation between trees.

Home Hardening Best Practices:



Use fire-resistant roofing materials and keep roofs/gutters clear of debris

Install ember-resistant vents and enclose eaves

Use non-combustible materials for homes and seal all ember entry points

Replace fire-prone landscape with fire-resistant materials like gravel

Avoid wood fences directly connecting to your home Keep access routes open for emergency vehicles

HONOR OUR HEROES

The Foundation is also using Wildfire Preparedness Month to raise funds for the expansion of the California Firefighters Memorial Wall in Capitol Park, Sacramento. With more than 1,500 names already engraved , the wall has reached capacity-prompting a necessary expansion to continue honoring fallen heroes.

To support this project, the Foundation is offering a limited-edition Memorial Expansion Challenge Coin to donors who give $125 or more . These individually numbered collector coins (1–10,000) can be planted at the Memorial site in Sacramento or kept as a personal keepsake to honor a current or fallen firefighter.

Additionally, the Foundation's Oral History Project invites Californians to share stories and memories of firefighters by leaving a voicemail at (916) 883-3580 .

Follow the California Fire Foundation on social media (@CAFireFound on Facebook, Instagram, and X) and use hashtags #WildfirePreparednessWeek #ReadyForWildfire #CAFireFoundation to share your preparedness tips and tributes.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA FIRE FOUNDATION

Founded in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing emotional and financial support to fallen firefighters' families, active fire personnel, and the communities they serve. Key programs include:



Survivor and victim assistance

Community preparedness and education Public memorial and remembrance projects

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL WALL

Located in Capitol Park, Sacramento, the California Firefighters Memorial Wall honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the state. Opened in 2002, the wall currently features over 1,500 names-with more added each year. The Memorial Expansion Project ensures future generations of fallen firefighters are remembered with dignity and respect.

