Inner Haven Wellness Opens Adolescent Eating Disorder IOP And PHP In Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness, a leading provider of eating disorder treatment in Wisconsin, is proud to announce the opening of its Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) in Madison this month, May 2025. The expansion marks a vital step in addressing the urgent need for age-appropriate, specialized care for adolescents ages 12–17 struggling with eating disorders in the Madison area.

The opening comes at a time of increasing mental health challenges among teens. According to the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health, nearly 1 in 5 high schoolers in the state reported seriously considering suicide in 2023. Body image concerns, disordered eating behaviors, and anxiety have surged-yet specialized adolescent eating disorder care in Dane County remains scarce, often forcing families to travel long distances or wait months for treatment.

"Parents, school counselors, and pediatricians in Madison have repeatedly told us how hard it is to find care that meets teens where they are," said Lee Neagle, MA, LPC, Co-Founder and Therapist at Inner Haven Wellness . "We're opening this program to make sure families don't have to choose between proximity and quality."

The Madison program now includes both IOP and PHP levels of care for adolescents , allowing Inner Haven to support families earlier in the treatment journey and throughout recovery.

This expansion also responds to national trends. A 2023 JAMA Pediatrics study found that eating disorder hospitalizations among adolescents doubled during the pandemic. Many of those adolescents still face long waitlists or limited local options-especially for trauma-informed, developmentally appropriate care.

"With eating disorders, time matters," said Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Inner Haven Wellness . "Our mission is to give more families in Dane County and beyond immediate access to safe, effective, and personalized treatment. Recovery is possible, especially when care is early, integrated, and family supported."

The Madison Adolescent PHP and IOP offer a comprehensive range of services, including individual and family therapy rooted in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and trauma-informed care. Teens receive nutrition counseling and structured meal planning with a registered dietitian, as well as clinician-supported meals and snacks to encourage real-time behavioral change. The program also includes parent support and collaborative care planning to strengthen family involvement.

Additional components include mindfulness practices, expressive arts therapy, somatic-based interventions, and specialized groups focused on body image healing, identity development, and relapse prevention clinical team includes licensed therapists, medical professionals, registered dietitians, and recovery specialists trained in adolescent development and family systems. Programming is small group based and designed to promote healing, peer connection, and long-term resilience.

"Our programs are built around the adolescent experience," Neagle added. "Recovery isn't just about food-it's about helping young people reconnect with their values, their families, and the lives they want to live."

Inner Haven has already seen meaningful outcomes through its adolescent programming in Neenah, WI , where its PHP and IOP have helped dozens of teens access care closer to home. The expanded Madison program brings those same high-impact services to southern Wisconsin.

Referrals and inquiries are now being accepted for the May 2025 program start. Providers, schools, and families are encouraged to connect early, as space is limited.

ABOUT INNER HAVEN WELLNESS

Inner Haven Wellness provides specialized eating disorder treatment for adolescents (ages 12-17) in Madison and Neenah, for adults (ages 18 and older) in Madison, and for adults virtually across Wisconsin. The organization offers both Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient Programs, utilizing evidence-based approaches such as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). Inner Haven Wellness is dedicated to helping individuals find lasting recovery by providing compassionate, adaptable treatment options that meet each client's unique needs.

If you or a loved one need help, visit innerhavenwellness to learn more about treatment options and take the first step toward recovery.

For referral or media inquiries, contact Rachael Byrne at [email protected] .

