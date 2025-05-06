Bill Bachenberg Elected NRA President: A Win For Hunters

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Donald Trump, Jr., a Hunter Nation Board member said, "Bill Bachenberg being named the new president of the NRA Board of Directors is a positive, and much needed step in the right direction for the NRA."

Bachenberg, a successful businessman and CEO, has most recently served as the 1st Vice President of the NRA and was the 2020 Chairman of the"Sportsmen for Trump" coalition. In 2024 the NRA partnered with Hunter Nation for a hugely successful "Hunt The Vote" initiative, and Bachenberg spearheaded the NRA's efforts.

After his election, Bachenberg addressed past challenges saying, "I'm proud of the enduring spirit of the millions of NRA members who have stood strong with the organization through the challenges of recent years, and I'm equally humbled to be tasked with helping our members advance the organization into a future we can all take pride in."

Ted Nugent, National Spokesperson and Board Member of Hunter Nation stated, "The Second Amendment protects the entire US Constitution, and the NRA has always been the leading protector of the Second Amendment. The election of Bill Bachenberg as the new president of the NRA's Board of Directors is proof that the NRA's 2.0 strategy is in the best hands possible, and the mighty NRA is back on a True North path!"

In response to the result of the NRA Board election, Hunter Nation Chairman Rock Bordelon said, "America needs a strong and active NRA. Bill Bachenberg is the right person to get the NRA back on track as the number one defender of our sacred Second Amendment."

Hunter Nation's Founder and President Keith Mark added, "We at Hunter Nation are thrilled to see that Bill Bachenberg will be the new president of the NRA Board of Directors. Bachenberg is the leader that the NRA needs during this critical time in American history. Bill is a true American patriot who will lead the NRA 2.0 with strength and integrity. I haven't felt this good about the NRA since Charelton Heston famously said 'From my cold dead hands'!"

Hunter Nation is the nation's leading grassroots hunting advocacy organization that stands for the traditional values of God, Family, Country, Hunting and the Constitution. Hunter Nation works to promote science-based conservation and access to habitat, while preserving our country's hunting heritage. It was founded and is based in Mission, Kansas.

