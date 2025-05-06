AI On Deck And A Power Partner In Sight, MDCE Charts A New Trajectory

Real Game Used is an Industry Leader in Memorabilia Authentication

MESA, Ariz., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE), a dynamic company in the memorabilia space, announced today its intent to potentially align its innovative AI-powered subsidiary, Real Game Used sales division, with an industry-leading auction house. Most of the top collectibles auction houses boast between $100M to $1B annually in public auction sales. This partnership is designed to leverage our established client base, with a larger international brand, potentially accelerating MDCE's growth trajectory, by enhancing revenue opportunities, and reducing operational overhead.

As part of this focused growth strategy, MDCE will pause direct scaling efforts for its auction subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, in favor of more synergistic, high-return opportunities through strategic industry alliances.

"We believe the fastest path to national and international scale lies in elite partnerships," said Marshall Perkins III , CEO of MDCE. "Rather than build a parallel auction operation, we are seeking to join forces with a high-performing auction house that shares our vision and standards of excellence."

The move comes as MDCE's other subsidiary, Real Game Used ( ), successfully launched a new sales and referral division aimed at turning industry competitors into collaborators. Additionally, the company is preparing a patent application for its proprietary AI authentication technology , expected to be a game-changing innovation in memorabilia validation.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company undergoing a strategic evolution into the collectibles and memorabilia industry. Through its subsidiaries, Real Game Used and Infinite Auctions, MDCE is building a brand that celebrates legacy, authenticity, and the passion of collectors worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and regulatory outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

