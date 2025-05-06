Formica Corporation Announces Winners Of Eighth-Annual FORM Student Innovation Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winning entries selected from nearly 200 eligible submissions

CINCINNATI, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formica Corporation is proud to announce the winners of its annual student design competition, which recognizes the creativity and talent of up-and-coming interior designers and architects. Now in its eighth year, the 2025 FORM Student Innovation Competition invited students studying interior design, architecture or furniture design in the United States, Canada and Mexico to create furniture pieces utilizing Formica® Brand products.

Students were challenged to design a furniture piece interpreting the theme of“Designing for Wellbeing,” and in 194 submitted designs, students demonstrated how elements like color, sound and patterns can positively impact how people live in and experience a space. The designs were required to incorporate three or more Formica® Brand or FENIX® products.

The first-, second- and third-place winners receive cash prizes. This year, two designs tied for third place, meaning that students behind four winning designs will receive cash prizes. The grand prizewinner also will get to see their design come to life at NeoCon 2025 – one of the most important events in commercial design and the premiere gathering place for design professionals and end users. Formica Corporation will fabricate the winning design as part of the company's presence at the show.

“It was exciting to see how applicants interpreted this year's theme and used various surfaces, colors and textures to really enhance functionality and promote a sense of wellbeing,” said Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director of Formica Corporation.“Judging this competition and witnessing students' innovation is so inspiring every year and makes me excited about the next generation of designers. The future of the industry is in good hands!”

Grand prize : Leah-Marie Boake from the New Jersey Institute of Technology is the grand prizewinner for her entry“Playce.” An indoor children's playhouse and desk combination, Playce is designed to encourage imaginative play in children, which is important for cognitive growth, social skills, emotional development and stress relief.

“The Playce project outlines deeply connected wellness initiatives critical to enhancing childhood development,” said Jon Otis, competition judge and professor of interior design at Pratt Institute.“All of this is accomplished with a functional and playful form that utilizes Formica® Laminate in creative and colorful ways. And it's fun!”

Second-place prize : Stacy-Ann Matthews and Tara Hunt from Yorkville University in Ontario, Canada, received the second-place prize for their piece“Noyes Balance.” The dynamic, multi-functional piece is designed to enhance wellbeing in home workspaces by promoting organization and disguising clutter.

Third-place prize : Andrea Vidal Alvarez from Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla in Puebla, Mexico, and Grace Luong from University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, tied for the third-place prize.

Vidal Alvarez' piece,“SereniTea Hub,” is a practical and aesthetic multifunctional cabinet designed to help users pause for small moments of wellbeing in their daily routines. Luong's piece,“Solarium,” is a floor lamp designed to mimic the warm essence of sunbeams and connect users to nature, evoking a feeling of wellness.

Honorable mentions: The other top 10 finishers – in no particular order – include:



Sabrina Landry from Cégep de Trois-Rivières

Mathilde Johnson from Cégep de Trois-Rivières

Takeshi Harada from New Jersey Institute of Technology

Zaida Vanessa Manzano Rivera and Adriana Munguía Chirino from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de México

Ava Cannedy from Purdue University Eduardo Regis Vázquez Carrasco and María Fernanda Castolo Aguilar from Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla

For more information about the winning students' designs, please visit

