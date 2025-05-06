Celebrating Innovative Educators: Announcing The Mcgraw Hill Pathfinder Awards Class Of 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National Award Program Recognizes Innovation and Inventiveness of Educators Who Inspire Students to Find Their Path to Success

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGraw Hill, a leading global education company, announced the winners of its third annual McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards, a national award program that recognizes innovative and inventive educators who empower learners to discover their unique path to success.

Each year, the McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards honor a new class of educators across PreK-12, higher ed and post-graduate education. Winners are selected for breaking new ground in their approach to teaching, thinking outside the box to help students succeed and for contributions that achieved positive learning outcomes for their students.

The McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards Class of 2025 includes:



Farah Bennani, PhD , dean of math, science, and engineering at Elgin Community College in Elgin, IL. Dr. Bennani improves access and retention for underrepresented students by eliminating barriers to hands-on scientific exploration. This includes exposing them to immersive, real-world experiences by incorporating emerging technologies – like augmented reality and artificial intelligence – into the classroom, and also by developing Remote Web-Based Science Labs for the North American Network of Science Labs Online (NANSLO).

Richard Embrick , a former business executive turned STEM educator at Harry Wright Junior High in Rosenberg, TX. Mr. Embrick inspires students to excel in science and math through immersive, hands-on learning and story-based interactive labs. By developing a district-wide STEM program in the Fort Bend ISD and Lamar CISD, Mr. Embrick's efforts have transformed underperforming schools, leading to higher test scores, increased retention rates and improved college and career readiness for all.

Narissra Maria Punyanunt -Carter, PhD , a professor of communication studies at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX. Dr. Punyanunt-Carter utilizes AI-driven tools, virtual simulations, and gamified assessments to create engaging, student-centered learning environments. She prioritizes inclusivity and offering flexible learning pathways to empower learners to excel, resulting in higher engagement, improved academic performance and a lasting love for learning.

“Education is a journey defined by unique paths, each leading to growth, discovery, self-confidence and success,” said Simon Allen, CEO of McGraw Hill.“The winners of the McGraw Hill Pathfinder Award exemplify innovation in education, breaking down barriers and building bridges to help their students navigate their own journeys. Congratulations to our winners and to all educators who dedicate themselves to empowering students to reach their full potential.”

Each McGraw Hill Pathfinder Award recipient receives a $5,000 cash prize in addition to a 1-hour Professional Learning Consultation from CAST, a nonprofit education research, professional development and learning organization that created the Universal Design for Learning framework to make learning more inclusive to all.

