Fazoli’S Fills Menu With New Flavorful Ravioli Dishes Starting At $5.99

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beloved Italian Chain Rolls Out Limited Time Loaded Ravioli Specials

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli's , America's favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is bringing the flavor with its all-new, loaded ravioli entrees, available for a limited time at participating locations. Now through June 30, guests can dig into four unique ravioli dishes, which are sure to be stuffed, saucy and seriously satisfying.

Each dish is overflowing with bold flavors and cheesy goodness in every bite for guests to enjoy an indulgent meal at an even better value, including a Fresh-Tossed Ravioli option starting at just $5.99.

Loaded to perfection with melted cheese, hearty meats and covered in sauce, Fazolis' new ravioli offerings are also served with the chain's signature, unlimited breadsticks when dining in.

Fresh-Tossed Ravioli – Cheese ravioli topped with a choice of signature sauce and finished with Fazoli's Parmesan Spice Blend.

Three Meat Ravioli – Cheese ravioli tossed in meat sauce, topped with Italian sausage and baked to perfection with crispy bacon pieces and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

Chicken Ravioli Alfredo – Cheese ravioli covered in a rich, creamy alfredo sauce, topped with crispy Parmesan breaded chicken and baked to perfection with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

Garlic Chicken Ravioli – Cheese ravioli with creamy ricotta and Italian cheeses, covered with a garlic Parmesan alfredo sauce and roasted chicken, baked to perfection with mozzarella, and finished with Parmesan panko breadcrumbs.

Because every great meal deserves a sweet finale, Fazoli's has brought back its Orange Cream Cheesecake by popular demand, which includes layers of rich vanilla and orange cheesecake, whipped cream and white chocolate shavings accompanied by a crisp graham cracker crust – the perfect complement to the chain's new ravioli offerings.

“At Fazoli's, value goes beyond our prices - it's about delivering the highest-quality food and an unparalleled guest experience, every time,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli's.“Our all-new Loaded Ravioli dishes provide a fresh, inventive take on a beloved pasta staple, further showcasing our dedication to bold flavors and friendly service that our guests can count on.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

For more information on Fazoli's, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's franchises and operates over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli's prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

...

860-212-6509