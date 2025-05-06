Russia Says Will Retaliate If Ukraine Violates Victory Day Ceasefire

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, May 6 (IANS) Russia will cease hostilities during the Victory Day ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin but will retaliate adequately if Ukraine attacks its positions or facilities, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There will be no hostilities. However, if there is no reciprocity from the Kyiv regime and they continue to attack our positions or facilities, we will retaliate," Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

Putin announced a 72-hour ceasefire on April 28 in its ongoing 'Special Military Operation' in Ukraine on account of the Victory Day celebrations from May 8 to 11.

"President Putin's initiative for a temporary ceasefire for the duration of the holidays remains in effect, and the relevant instructions have been issued by the Commander-in-Chief,” Peskov pointed out.

"Unfortunately, we still haven't heard a single statement from Kyiv - from the regime's officials or the head of the regime - that would express their willingness to join the Victory Day ceasefire," he added during the media briefing.

Peskov further said that the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian territories testify to the position of Kyiv that it is focused on the continuation of the conflict.

"The Kyiv regime continues to demonstrate its approach, its position. This position is aimed at continuing the conflict," he further said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the ceasefire proposal, demanding a longer pause in fighting on his own terms and making threats against Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.

Recently, the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Zelensky's statements refusing a truce during the days of celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Victory are direct threats to the leaders of foreign states who will come to Moscow for the parade.

"By decision of the President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation V V Putin, for humanitarian reasons, during the days of the 80th anniversary of the Victory, from midnight on May 7-8 until midnight on May 10-11, the Russian side declares a ceasefire. All military actions are suspended for this period,” Kremlin said while announcing the ceasefire agreement.

"Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example. In case of ceasefire violations by Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces will provide an adequate and effective response. The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace negotiations without preconditions, aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and constructive interaction with international partners," the statement added.