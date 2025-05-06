Sonam Kapoor Says 'Love You' As She Fondly Remembers Dadi Nirmal Kapoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor said 'love you' as she fondly remembered dadi Nirmal Kapoor through a lovely social media post.

Sonam shared some unseen pictures of herself with her grandmother on her Instagram handle and stated the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra in the caption.

"Love you Dadi. Om Try-Ambakam Yajaamahe...Sugandhim Pusstti-Vardhanam...Urvaarukam-Iva Bandhanaan..Mrtyor-Mukssiiya Maa-[A]mrtaat ||," she penned.

In addition to this, Anshula Kapoor also dropped a heartfelt note for her dadi. She revealed that her love language was feeding people.

Anshula penned, "Dadi...If you knew her, you know that her love language was feeding people. And how fluently she spoke it! She held us together, she held us accountable. And she held on for as long as her body would allow her, until I think she decided that she misses Dadu too much to keep holding on. I hope they've found each other up above."

"She taught me that the best way to love someone is to feed them, heart first. And I think this is the lesson I will carry with me for life. Love you dadi," the note concluded.

Furthermore, Anil Kapoor also remembered the "remarkable woman," who was responsible for keeping the family together.

"My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her," the 'Mr India actor's post read.

"She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it's clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts", Anil added.

Nirmal Kapoor passed away on May 2 at 90 at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai due to health-related issues.