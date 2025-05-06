Swiss Medical Network Joins Mayo Clinic Care Network

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a move to elevate world-class culturally aligned care for UAE and GCC patients

UAE, May, 2025 – Swiss Medical Network and Mayo Clinic are joining forces with seven leading institutions, – Clinique de Genolier, Privatklinik Bethanien, Clinica Sant'Anna, as well as Swiss Visio Genolier, Swiss Visio Montchoisi, Swiss Visio Zurich and Swiss Visio Ticino – are joining the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

The collaboration comes at a time when Swiss Medical Network is further deepening its engagement with GCC patients, who account for 32 per cent of its international patient inflow. The partnership also aligns with the growing demand for premium, culturally attuned healthcare services in the region, reinforcing Switzerland's position as a preferred destination for specialised treatments.

Swiss Medical Network is the first institution in Western Europe to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a select group of medical institutions worldwide that collaborate with Mayo Clinic to advance excellence in patient care. As part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Swiss Medical Network and Mayo Clinic will collaboratively leverage their globally recognized expertise, advanced medical knowledge, and best practices to elevate the standard of healthcare excellence in Switzerland.

In collaboration with Mayo Clinic's expertise, this partnership aims to develop advanced preventive care, including executive health and check-up programs, foster ophthalmology research, and promote advanced nursing education. Cancer patients seeking a second opinion will benefit from a dedicated tumor board uniting Mayo Clinic specialists and Swiss Medical Network experts for personalized, multidisciplinary treatment.

“We are pleased to welcome Swiss Medical Network to the Mayo Clinic Care Network,” said Eric J. Moore, M.D., head and neck surgical oncologist and medical director, Mayo Clinic International.“Our collaboration is built on shared values and a commitment to patient-centered care. As we have worked together toward this day, both organizations share similar values and a commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care. We look forward to collaborating and innovating in ways that enhance that care.”

Dino Cauzza, CEO of Swiss Medical Network, emphasized the significance of this relationship,

“As a member of Mayo Clinic Care Network, this is an opportunity for Swiss Medical Network and, most importantly, for our patients. By integrating Mayo Clinic's expertise into our network, we reinforce our commitment to providing exceptional, patient-focused care. Through this partnership we will also accelerate the development of our executive health and check-up programs as a key element of preventive health in our vision of integrated care.

This is a defining moment in our journey toward medical excellence.”

With medical tourism projected to reach USD 142.7 billion by 2032, the demand for advanced healthcare services in complex surgeries, oncology, orthopaedics, and preventive medicine continues to rise among GCC citizens and residents. In such a scenario, Swiss Medical Network will sustain its efforts to deliver tailored healthcare solutions that match the expectations and preferences of GCC patients, ensuring seamless access to world-class expertise and patient-centred care.

Swiss Medical Network and other members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network remain independent, while benefiting from a global ecosystem of medical innovation and shared knowledge. Established in 2011, the Mayo Clinic Care Network now includes over 45 leading healthcare organizations across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, India, and Mexico.