Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Minister Says 'Gaza Will Be Entirely Destroyed'

Israeli Minister Says 'Gaza Will Be Entirely Destroyed'


2025-05-06 09:15:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Palestinian Territories: Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday a victory for Israel in Gaza means that the Palestinian territory will be "entirely destroyed" before its inhabitants depart for other countries.

"Gaza will be entirely destroyed, civilians will be sent to... the south to a humanitarian zone without Hamas or terrorism, and from there they will start to leave in great numbers to third countries," the far-right firebrand said at a conference on Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.

MENAFN06052025000063011010ID1109513564

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search