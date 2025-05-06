Some Commentators Think Indian Cricket Is Their Private Property: Gautam Gambhir

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir lashed out at commentators, who were not happy with his appointment to the role, and called them out for treating Indian cricket as their private property.

It was the first time Gambhir was speaking on a public platform since succeeding Rahul Dravid in July last year. The former opener's appointment came just after his title-winning campaign with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 where he led the franchise to their third silverware after a decade-long drought.

Under Gambhir's stint, India faced a historic 3-0 whitewash in the home Test series against New Zealand followed by a 3-1 series defeat against Australia as the Rohit Sharma-led side failed to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years. India also missed out on the World Test Championship final spot for the first time since its inception.

However, India went on to win the eight-team Champions Trophy in Dubai, beating New Zealand in the final to lift their third title in the tournament.

“When I took up this job, I knew there would always be ups and downs. It was on expected lines, I Knew you get judged every day on the performance of the Indian team. There will always be criticism and there will always be appreciation. There will always be ups and downs which I was very well aware of. It hasn't changed and I'm absolutely fine with it because my job is to make the country proud with all the players and that will stay till the last day of my coaching career.

"It has been eight months since I took up the role and if results are not in our favour, I'm absolutely fine with criticism. But there are some people sitting in the commentary box for 25 years and think Indian cricket is their private property. It's not. It belongs to the people of the nation,” Gambhir said at the ABP India At 2047 Summit on Tuesday.

The head coach went on to slam his critics for their dishonest remarks against him since he took up the Indian team coaching job.

"They've raised questions on my coaching, records and even my Champions Trophy prize money. I don't need to tell where I've spent my money but the nation should know that these people have become NRIs and make money from India but don't pay tax here. I'm proud Indian and will continue to be so till my last breath," Gambhir claimed.

"Jinke khud ke ghar ghar sheeshe ke bhi nhi gate ke bane hote hai unko dusro ke ghar pathar marne se pehle hazaar nhi lakh baar sochna chahiye (Those whose own houses are made of cardboard should think not a thousand times but a million times before throwing stones at others' houses)," he added.