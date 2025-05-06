MENAFN - PR Newswire) DALLAS, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine talking to your home like you do to a close friend – who understands you. That vision becomes reality today as, proudly announces the launch ofthe world's first AI application that enables users to control their environment using natural, everyday language.

MeshTek Unveils "Talk To Your LightsTM" - The World's First AI-Powered Natural Language Control for Lighting

Officially debuting at LightFair International in Las Vegas-perfectly timed to my son's 7th birthday on May 7th-this feature was inspired when he asked, "Dad, why can't I just talk to the lights since I don't have a phone to control them?" jokes Swapnil Bora, founder and CEO of MeshTek.

"We're thrilled to launch the world's first practical AI that lets you chat with your home like you would friends and family," says Bora. I can just say, 'Schedule my lights for the big game tonight!' and MeshTekAI knows exactly what I mean-because it understands the context, what game's on, and even asks if it needs clarification. Even better, you can teach MeshTek Intelligence your own commands. I set my command to 'Schedule red and blue lights on May 7th for my son's birthday,' inspired by his favorite superhero, Spider-Man!"

As demonstrated in the video , "Talk To Your LightsTM-patented and patent pending-isn't just about saving clicks; it's your personal lighting butler, using context awareness and proprietary AI models to whip up scenes that just make sense . Manufacturers can license it today and let their products shine."

And under the hood, it's built for real-world complexity: It runs on MeshTek's proprietary long-range, bi-directional wireless protocol , which also speaks Bluetooth . This makes MeshTek, the winner of Most Innovative Outdoor Lighting by Lightfair International, the ideal platform for outdoor environments and complex system commissioning, control, and management -from a single home to an entire campus or city block.

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban , a key backer of MeshTek, sees MeshTek as a paradigm shift for smart environments.

"MeshTek is leading the increase of transformative digital lighting installations that were once cost-prohibitive and complex. Their patented, long-range mesh enabled with Bluetooth is the brilliance behind the solution and the future of device connectivity."

Talk To Your LightsTM empowers users to create magical moments, enhance security, and celebrate anything-from birthdays to big wins to holidays-using nothing more than their natural voice.

"I set it up for a client who just said, 'Make my house sparkle for New Year's,' and it knew exactly what to do," says Shawn a BlueHopper Installer who signed up for beta testing. "It's like giving your lights a personality."

Live Demo at LightFair

"Swing by LightFair Booth 747 to see Talk To Your LightsTM in action-holiday sparkles, game-day glows, magical routines and more, all live!"

About BlueHopper

BlueHopper , a subsidiary of MeshTek, is a leader in permanent holiday and decorative smart lighting for residential, commercial, and municipal properties. Our solutions enable lighting installers and property owners to effortlessly create dazzling, intelligent lighting experiences with powerful, AI-driven control.

About MeshTek

MeshTek Labs is a pioneer in smart lighting and IoT technologies, delivering innovative platforms that merge AI with connected environments. With 36 patents granted , MeshTek is the only wireless platform combining true long-range, bi-directional mesh networking that also speaks Bluetooth - a breakthrough that enables effortless scalability from backyard to city grid. Whether it's powering smart homes, commercial campuses, or entire city lighting systems, MeshTek is designing the future.

Licensing and Integrations Contact:

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Gene Reviere

MeshTek / BlueHopper

[email protected]

214-549-5501

Assets for press here .

SOURCE MeshTek Labs and BlueHopper Solutions

