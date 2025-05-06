U.S. Consumers Received Nearly 5 Billion Robocalls In April 2025, According To Youmail Robocall Index

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Monthly Robocall Volume Is Highest Since August 2023 IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers received just under 5 billion robocalls in April, marking a 3% increase from March, according to YouMail's latest Robocall Index. April's robocall volume reached its highest number since August of 2023. Additionally, the first four months of 2025 have seen 18.9 billion robocalls, which is an 11.93% increase compared to the first four months of 2024. Continue Reading







U.S. Monthly Robocall Volume





U.S. Robocall Breakdown April averaged 165 million robocalls/day and 1,910 robocalls/second, up 6.5% from March's average of 155 million robocalls/day and 1,794 robocalls/second. That's also a 12.3% increase on a year-over-year basis from April 2024. "We're seeing robocalls continue to trend higher in 2025, after a long stretch of being stable or trending down," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "The robocall problem clearly hasn't been solved, and there's still a need for apps and services that protect consumers." These latest figures are provided by YouMail , a totally free app to protect consumers from unwanted or dangerous calls, texts, and voicemails. The figures are determined by extrapolating from the robocall traffic attempting to get through to YouMail's millions of active users. Telemarketing and Notifications Drove the Increase The good news from April is that scam calls dropped by almost 9% for the month. However, the bad news is that the damage from those scam calls continue to be considerable.

Type of

Robocall Estimated April

Robocalls Percentage April

Robocalls Notifications 1.34 billion (+7.3%) 27% (1%) Payment Reminders .93 billion (-0.5%) 19% (-1%) Telemarketing 2.06 billion (+6.5%) 41% (+1%) Scams 0.62 billion (-8.6%) 13% (-1%)

For the first quarter of 2025, the FTC estimated a loss of $280 million to scams starting with a phone call. Given YouMail's estimate of 1.9 billion scam calls for the quarter, this suggests an average reported loss of approximately 15 cents per call. Extrapolating for April, this suggests at least $90 million-$100 million of scam losses that started with a phone call.

The other bad news in April is that telemarketing calls increased by 6.5% to just over 2 billion, a significant increase of 33% year over year. Combined, April saw 2.7 billion telemarketing and scam robocalls in the month, making up 54% of all robocalls in the month. Notification/reminder robocalls to consumers generally made up approximately 2.3 billion calls, or 46% of all monthly robocalls.

April 2025's Most Annoying Robocalling Campaign

The most problematic robocall campaign in April is around consolidation loans, like calls from this number . The messages are roughly:

This is Samantha from Easy Loan Solutions. I have an important update regarding your $25,000 consolidation loan pre-approval offer. To speak with us and finalize your application, press 1 now. If you no longer wish to proceed with this offer, you cannot process the offer outside. You must press 1 to be removed. Keep in mind, your $25,000 offer expires at the end of April. To get your loan processed as soon as possible, press 1 now.

This call campaign was problematic because of a high volume of calls, in the tens of millions in April, originating from tens of thousands of different numbers. Based on consumer feedback, they appeared to target people who never contacted the company or requested a call, and they called individuals multiple times per day, each time from a different number.

The Source of This Data

These data points are provided by YouMail , a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year , and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see . To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory . To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected] .

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year from well over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index TM is the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

