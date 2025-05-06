Tpx Expands Managed Cellular Internet Service To Help Businesses Stay Connected With Nationwide 5G, Smarter Hardware, And Faster Deployments

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, and communications services, today announced significant enhancements to its Managed Cellular Internet offering. Designed to meet the growing demand for agile, enterprise-grade connectivity, these updates empower businesses with broader 5G coverage, more adaptable hardware options, and a simpler path to reliable connectivity.

TPx's upgraded service now includes support for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon 5G plans, giving businesses reliable, high-speed access from all three major U.S. carriers. New outdoor installation kits and standardized hardware for both indoor and outdoor use allow for improved performance-especially in locations where traditional wired connectivity is unavailable, delayed, or compromised.

"With businesses relying more than ever on cloud apps, mobile workforces, and IoT, dependable cellular connectivity is critical," said Ross Spero, Vice President of Product Management, Networking & Connectivity at TPx. "We've made it easier for our customers to stay connected with broader carrier options, a consistent hardware experience, and simplified plan pricing that reduces complexity at every step."

Key Enhancements Include:



Nationwide 5G Coverage: Premium and standard plans available across AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon for robust connectivity wherever business happens.

Smarter Installation Options: New outdoor kits and equipment standardization boost performance in challenging signal environments.

Simplified Pricing and Fulfillment: Uniform rate plans and a streamlined quoting process ensure customers receive clear quotes and faster service. Improved Customer Experience: Faster installs, reliable service, and 24/7 expert support ensure peace of mind.

TPx's Managed Cellular Internet is designed for primary, secondary, or failover connectivity with options to fit any use case. When bundled with TPx's Managed Networking and Security Services, businesses gain comprehensive performance monitoring, proactive alerts, and end-to-end protection for users and applications.

This release reinforces TPx's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking flexible, scalable connectivity backed by deep technical expertise.

About TPx

TPx is a nationwide managed service provider helping organizations navigate the growing complexity of their IT environments. Founded in 1998, TPx offers comprehensive managed IT services including internet, networks, cybersecurity, and cloud communications. With a focus on service, TPx is dedicated to the success of its customers by making IT easy with solutions that address today's evolving technology challenges. For more information, visit .

SOURCE TPx

