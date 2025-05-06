Gotenna Announces Pro X2m To Enable Secure Communications With Mission-Critical Platforms

The Pro X2m strengthens goTenna's role in next-generation defense systems, extending mesh networking communications to unmanned and machine-based systems.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- goTenna, the world's leading off-grid connectivity provider for the public sector, announced the Pro X2m, the company's first mesh networking solution that seamlessly integrates into third-party platforms. The Pro X2m expands on goTenna's Pro X2 device––which offers dismounted communications capabilities in austere environments––by integrating its proven technology into a wide range of military and law enforcement platforms, vessels, and vehicles.

The Pro X2m was developed in direct response to increasing customer demand for a solution that could embed goTenna's secure communications technology into autonomous and machine-based systems to bolster interoperability, situational awareness, and operator safety.

With a modular, cartridge-based design, the Pro X2m enables rapid integration into a wide variety of fixed and mobile platforms. It provides the same proven performance characteristics as goTenna's Pro X2, offering rapidly deployable, secure communications over long ranges of more than 100 miles.

"The Pro X2m represents the newest capability that delivers upon goTenna's mission to provide secure communications in austere, highly contested, and denied environments," said Ari Schuler, goTenna's CEO. "By enabling seamless integration with autonomous systems, unmanned platforms, and support vehicles, we are giving operators the tools they need to maintain connectivity across the full spectrum of operations."

Exclusively available to established integration partners, platform original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), resellers, and distributors, the Pro X2m brings proven, off-grid connectivity to machines operating on land, at sea, and in air environments. Providing capability for very high frequency (VHF) and ultra-high frequency (UHF) bands, the Pro X2m is optimized for use in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), maritime vessels, terrestrial vehicles, fixed communications infrastructure, aerostats, and inflatable aerial platforms - allowing freedom for platform integrators to natively integrate power and radio frequency (RF) to their existing subsystems.

The Pro X2m is also well suited for special operations and contested warfare environments, providing operators with secure, reliable communications with the machines they work alongside supporting mounted and dismounted operational communications and network relays. goTenna is already working with integrators who are embedding the technology into autonomous surveillance towers and unmanned service vessels.

goTenna solutions are trusted and proven in the defense, border security, and law enforcement sectors with products actively fielded for operations across the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and other government agencies.

About goTenna

goTenna enables public sector access to resilient and scalable mobile mesh networking technology that promotes interoperability, situational awareness, and operator safety. As the leading off-grid connectivity provider for over 300 military, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the globe, goTenna enables mobile, long-range connectivity without cellular, Wi-Fi, or satellite service. goTenna's low-signature technology augments traditional communication networks and assures fail-safe communications through the Team Awareness Kit (TAK) and non-TAK platforms. goTenna is backed by investors, including Union Square Ventures, Founders Fund, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Vanedge Capital, ONE9, Moore Capital, Comcast Ventures, MentorTech Ventures, Walden Venture Capital, and Anchor Capital. For more information, visit gotenna.

