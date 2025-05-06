Otterbox Is Giving Back With Company-Wide Volunteer Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Otter Products, the maker of OtterBox , is proud to announce its ninth annual closed2open volunteer event set to take place on May 15. Hosted in partnership with the OtterCares Foundation , OtterBox will pause all operations for this annual one-day event, empowering employees to make a meaningful impact within their communities by volunteering with local organizations.

In addition to closed2open, OtterBox employees are given 24 hours of paid time off for volunteering each year. Since 2011, when tracking began, employees have completed more than 148,000 hours volunteering equating to over $3.8 million in value.

The closed2open event allows employees to volunteer individually or as a team on a variety of projects to support their communities such as park clean-up efforts, food bank support and school refresh projects. OtterBox employees will dedicate their time and talents to impactful projects throughout the U.S. and globally.

"Our closed2open event is the backbone of who we are," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "Giving back is engrained in our DNA, and our employees dedicate time to make a meaningful impact in their communities every year. This event is a testament to their heart and hard work."

During the closed2open event in 2024, OtterBox employees across 13 countries and 4 continents volunteered for causes they are passionate about, contributing 4,300 service hours in their communities. Not bad for a day dedicated to making a difference! Since kicking off closed2open in 2017, Otters have volunteered over 39,000 hours on this single day of giving.

Employees use their volunteer time off to support projects close to their hearts. Through the OtterCares' Dollars for Doers (DFD) grant program, any employee who completes their 24 hours of volunteer time, can earn a donation to an organization of their choice. Since its launch in 2014, the DFD program has generated over $870,000 to schools and nonprofits across the United States.

Join OtterBox on May 15, or any other day, in making a positive impact in your community by volunteering with or donating to your favorite organization. For those in Northern Colorado, join OtterBox at The Neighbor for a community kit-building event to support multiple organizations. Otter Products customer service and distribution centers will be closed on May 15, resulting in a small delay in some services.

For more information on Otter Products' dedication to giving back, visit ottercares .

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile.

It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox/givingback .

For more information, visit otterbox .

