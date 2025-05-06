Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Approves Memorandum Of Understanding On Customs Inked With Pakistan

President Ilham Aliyev Approves Memorandum Of Understanding On Customs Inked With Pakistan


2025-05-06 09:08:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the“Memorandum of Understanding between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the Customs Service (Federal Board of Revenue) of Pakistan on the Establishment of Preliminary Electronic Data Exchange,” Azernews reports.

According to the decree, the memorandum-signed on February 24, 2025, in Baku-has been officially approved.

Upon the activation of the Memorandum of Understanding, it is imperative that the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan facilitate the operationalization of its stipulations.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan is tasked with notifying the Government of Pakistan that all requisite internal protocols for the activation of the memorandum have been finalized.

MENAFN06052025000195011045ID1109513521

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search