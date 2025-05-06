COP29 Azerbaijan Delegation Visit To Brazil Strengthens COP Presidencies' Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company delegation has successfully completed its working visit to Brazil, Azernews reports.

At the invitation of the COP30 team, the visit aimed to strengthen organizational cooperation between the COP presidencies and facilitate the exchange of relevant experiences.

The delegation held coordination meetings with representatives from the COP30 Secretariat (SECOP) under the Presidency of Brazil at the Palacio do Planalto in Brasília.

During the visit, Narmin Carchalova, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and COO of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, and other delegation members shared insights into key organizational aspects of the COP, including project management, event infrastructure, volunteer management, hospitality, media operations, broadcasting infrastructure, sustainability, and accessibility.

The delegation also visited the COP30 venue in Belém, Pará. These discussions emphasize the importance both countries place on effective planning and an inclusive approach to climate summits. In Belém, the COP29 team met with government officials from Pará, the COP30 Secretariat, and local authorities, further improving the local coordination of the event.

This exchange reflects a shared vision for institutionalizing cooperation between host countries. The COP29 Presidency reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and sustainability for the global climate process.