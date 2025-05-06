Aflac Expands Partnership With Empathy To Offer Enhanced Legacy Planning Services With Lifevaulttm

COLUMBUS, Ga., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac , a leading provider of health supplemental insurance in the U.S., is expanding its partnership with Empathy, an innovative technology company that provides compassionate, on-demand support to families in life's most challenging moments, from dealing with the loss of a loved one to planning for their future. Effective July 1, Empathy LifeVaultTM will be available at no additional cost to some new and existing group term life insurance certificate holders covered by Aflac.

LifeVault is an intuitive, secure, legally compliant digital platform for legacy planning. It streamlines the creation and management of essential documents, complementing Aflac customers' life insurance policies. By simplifying the process, LifeVault makes legacy planning more accessible, ensuring members can confidently safeguard their health care, finances and wishes. These services align with Aflac's commitment to provide comprehensive care and value to its customers.

The expanded partnership complements Empathy's loss support service, initially introduced to Aflac customers in July 2024, as part of the life insurance benefits Aflac provides to beneficiaries and members upon the death of a loved one.

LifeVault is an online platform that supports the creation of a comprehensive end-of-life plan so members can better protect their families. Included with LifeVault is:



Last will and testament: Ensuring that wishes are honored and loved ones are protected. A will and testament can often be created in under 15 minutes.

Advance health care directive: Assistance in communicating medical wishes and help for loved ones in make challenging decisions.

Power of attorney: Granting legal authority to a trusted loved one to act on their behalf. Funeral directive: Compiling preferences for a funeral to help ease the burden on family members by preventing them from having to make challenging decisions.

Together, these two offerings help families navigate loss and plan for the future, enhancing Aflac's commitment to help ease burdens and empower families through life's most challenging moments.

"The time to plan for inevitabilities in life is before they happen, and that includes the final wishes of individuals facing end of life challenges. End of life is a reality that people are often uncomfortable discussing, which is why Aflac wants to help ease and dignify this process," said Aflac Senior Vice President, Life, Absence and Disability Solutions, Scott A. Beeman. "We believe adding LifeVault to our portfolio, which provides grief support and enables members to plan for the future with greater confidence so that families will be better protected financially and emotionally, will help provide peace of mind for our members and their families when a loved one has passed."

"From day one, Empathy was built to work hand in hand with financial institutions and life insurance carriers, as a trusted partner that helps these industries evolve to better serve families during their time of need," said Ron Gura, Co-Founder and CEO of Empathy. "We believe that the most meaningful way to transform how people prepare for and experience loss is by embedding compassionate, intuitive technology within the institutions they already rely on. Aflac's decision to partner with Empathy, and now to integrate LifeVault, underscores the success of this vision, expanding access while reinforcing the critical role insurers and financial institutions play in shaping a more prepared, supported future for families everywhere."

For more information, visit .

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for nearly seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 19 consecutive years (2025) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 24 years (2025). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2024) for 11 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac or aflac/español . Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at href="" rel="nofollow" afla under "Sustainability."

1 LIMRA 2023 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

ABOUT EMPATHY

Empathy is a leading technology company transforming the way people plan for and navigate life's toughest moments. Serving over 40 million people across North America, Empathy currently partners with seven of the top ten U.S. life insurance carriers and handles one in five life insurance claims nationwide. With $90 million in funding from top-tier venture firms including Index Ventures and General Catalyst, as well as strategic investment from global insurance leaders including Allianz, MassMutual, MetLife, New York Life, Securian, and Sumitomo, Empathy combines cutting-edge innovation with compassion to provide unparalleled support for bereavement, estate management, legacy planning, and more. Recognized by Apple, Google Play, and Fast Company, Empathy is setting the standard for modern family care and workplace benefits. Learn more at .

Group life, disability and absence services are provided by Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC); in New York, products and services are provided by American Family Life Assurance Company of New York; in California, coverage is offered by Continental American Life Insurance Company. Products may not be available in all states and may vary depending on state law. These services are intended for general purposes and are not a substitute for professional psychological or medical advice. Empathy may not be available in some states in connection with this partnership. CAIC's affiliation with the Value-Added Service providers is limited only to a marketing alliance, and CAIC and the Value-Added Service providers are not under any sort of mutual ownership, joint venture, or are otherwise related. CAIC makes no representations or warranties regarding the Value-Added Service providers and does not own or administer any of the products or services provided by the Value-Added Service providers. Each Value-Added Service provider offers its products and services subject to its own terms, limitations and exclusions. Value-Added Services are not available in Idaho, Minnesota or New Mexico. State availability may vary. Continental American Insurance Company, a proud member of the Aflac family of insurers, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aflac Incorporated.

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or [email protected]

Media contact: Estela Weinmann, [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or [email protected]

SOURCE Aflac

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED