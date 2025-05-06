Mycoi Launches Illumendtm: Smart, Fast, Confident Compliance--Just A Click Away

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Backed by 15 years of insurance compliance expertise, illumend is designed to make managing certificates of insurance (COIs) faster, smarter, and easier for everyone-not just insurance pros. With real-time insights, instant compliance scores, and a no-fuss setup experience, illumend helps businesses protect themselves and their partners without getting buried in manual busywork.

"Our vision with illumend was simple: compliance should feel empowering, not overwhelming," said Kristen Nunery, Founder & CEO of myCOI. "We built illumend to meet people where they are-whether they're risk managers, admins, property teams, or anyone who needs to 'just get it done right' without becoming an insurance expert."

illumend leverages myCOI's 15 years of experience managing insurance compliance for over 1 million contracts and 200,000 third parties. The platform is designed to work for everyone, offering the tools needed to streamline processes and improve collaboration across all stakeholders. illumend was developed in close partnership with Left Field Labs , the creative technology agency known for building business-transforming digital innovations.

What makes illumend different from other certificate management solutions:



Instant Compliance Feedback: No more waiting days for reviews-get real-time compliance scores and actionable next steps.

One-Click Document Uploads: No logins, no headaches. Third parties can upload COIs in seconds.

AI-Powered Simplicity: illumend reads contracts, extracts insurance requirements, and flags compliance gaps automatically.

Expert Oversight Built-In: Users get the best of AI plus human insurance specialists when needed, offering trusted guidance every step of the way.

Zero Learning Curve: Built specifically for non-insurance professionals-easy, intuitive, and fast from day one. Free Trial Available: See how illumend transforms compliance management with no commitment. Just smarter, faster compliance-risk-free.

"With its smart AI, illumend gives everyone the visibility they need, simplifies the process, and makes collaboration so much easier," said Joel Adams, myCOI customer and Risk Manager at HPI Real Estate Services & Investments. "It's truly a game changer that's set to transform how compliance is handled for businesses everywhere."

With illumend, businesses can move beyond traditional compliance challenges and take control of their insurance processes, all while driving efficiency and growth.

To learn more about how illumend is transforming third-party insurance compliance, visit illumend .

About myCOI

Since 2009, myCOI has helped businesses protect operations and strengthen partnerships through confident third-party insurance compliance. With the launch of illumend TM , myCOI takes a bold leap forward by combining deep insurance expertise with AI powered simplicity. illumend transforms the complex process of tracking and verifying certificates of insurance into an intelligent, streamlined experience that delivers real-time insights, reduces risk, saves time, and supports business growth with confidence.

