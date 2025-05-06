Srx Health Solutions To Host First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call On May 15Th At 4:30 P.M. ET
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Event: First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: 1-844-825-9789 or 1-412-317-5180
Webcast:
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, the webcast replay of the call will be available for 90 days under the 'Events' section of the Company website by visiting
About SRx Health Solutions, Inc.
SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces, making it one of the most accessible providers of comprehensive, integrated, and customized specialty healthcare services in the country. SRx combines years of industry knowledge, technology, and patient-centric focus to create strategies and solutions that consistently exceed client expectations and drive critical patient care initiatives aimed to improve the wellness of Canadians. For more information on SRx Health Solutions Inc., please visit .
Company Contact:
SRx Health Solutions, Inc.
Adesh A. Vora, Chairman
Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
T: 212-896-1254
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment