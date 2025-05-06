Object Management Group Launches Unified Architecture Framework® (UAF®) Model User Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bridging Enterprise Architecture and Systems Engineering

BOSTON, MA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Object Management Group ® (OMG®) today announced the availability of its Unified Architecture Framework® (UAF®) Model User certification exam , a strategic credential designed to validate professionals' ability to implement standardized enterprise architectures that connect business strategy with technical implementation.

UAF is a comprehensive framework for creating enterprise architectures that unify requirements from UML® , SysML® , and defense frameworks (DoDAF , MoDAF , and NAF ). By combining military requirements with commercial needs and providing a consistent modeling approach accessible to diverse stakeholders, the UAF offers a standardized methodology for visualizing and managing complex system relationships, clear communication, and more efficient collaboration across organizational boundaries.

The UAF certification exam tests an individual's understanding of UAF, its purpose, scope, and fundamental concepts. It focuses on the UAF Grid and how its various aspects and viewpoints address stakeholder concerns and architectural considerations. Certified UAF Model Users can interpret UAF aspects and views effectively and contribute productively to architecture development teams across the enterprise, mission, system-of-systems, and system initiatives. UAF Model User certification positions professionals to capitalize on the increasing demand for engineers, enhancing career prospects in enterprise architecture while improving their ability to design complex systems and organizations.

“The increasing complexity of today's integrated systems demands professionals who can effectively bridge traditional enterprise architecture with systems engineering," said Terrance Milligan, Director of OMG Certification Programs. "UAF certification validates a foundation in model-based approaches that create architectures spanning business and technical domains-ultimately driving better organizational outcomes through improved collaboration and reduced development costs.”

Successful candidates receive a verifiable digital badge, which can be shared with anyone via social media and email and showcased on OMG's Certified Professional Directory -a resource regularly visited by hiring managers and recruiters seeking specialized skills.

Before booking their exams, candidates should review our Current Exam Discounts and Promos .

For organizations seeking to build UAF expertise across their teams, OMG offers the UAF Certification Program Sponsorship , which includes certification vouchers for personnel, priority access to future UAF beta exams, and ongoing recognition as a supporter of standardized enterprise architecture practices.

A special thanks to our current UAF Certification Program Sponsors: Lockheed Martin , Booz Allen Hamilton , Dassault Systèmes , Delligatti Associates , FTS International, LLC , and oose .

