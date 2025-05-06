EGG PRICES UP 82% VS. YEAR AGO; HALF OF U.S. CONSUMERS NOTICING EGG SHORTAGES, NUMERATOR REPORTS
CHICAGO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, released new findings around egg prices and shortages, informed by verified purchase data and an April 24, 2025, survey of 1,000 egg buyers. Despite actual prices increasing significantly from January ($4.84 per dozen) to March ($6.54 per dozen), fewer U.S. consumers (69.5%) said that the current price of eggs in their area is somewhat or very expensive (vs. 71.1% in January), indicating that consumers are becoming desensitized to the higher prices.
- Almost three-quarters of egg buyers are noticing higher prices. 71.1% (-1.5 points vs. January) of egg buyers say they find the current price of eggs in their area somewhat or very expensive.
- There is a growing disconnect between what consumers say they will pay and what they actually pay. In January, consumer willingness to pay was higher than what they actually paid for a dozen eggs (willing to pay $4.90, actually paid $4.84). In April, consumer willingness to pay was below what they actually paid (willing to pay $5.56, actually paid $6.54). The price of a dozen eggs rose nearly $3 over last year. The average price per dozen reached $6.54 in March 2025, an increase of 82% compared to March 2024.
- Nearly half of egg buyers say they will skip the purchase if standard eggs are sold out. If only higher priced premium eggs are available, 46.1% (+6.5 points) of shoppers will skip the purchase. Fewer shoppers are willing to trade up to higher priced premium eggs (20.7%, -5.7 points) or check another nearby store (23%, -0.7 points). If all eggs are sold out, over half of shoppers will skip the purchase entirely. If all egg varieties are unavailable, the chance of skipping the purchase rises to 54.8% (+7.1 points). 35.2% of egg buyers say they will check another nearby store for eggs (-6.8 points) and 5.4% will purchase an egg substitute (-0.7 points).
Numerator's latest egg survey was fielded 4/24/2025 to 1,050 verified egg buyers who made a purchase in the last three months. A prior version of this survey was fielded in January 2025. Egg purchase data was compiled using Numerator's 150k household Total Commerce Panel.
