Imprivata Wins Global Infosec Awards In Passwordless Authentication And Third Party Risk Categories

“We're thrilled to receive this prestigious award, as it reinforces our collaboration with our customers to deliver solutions that meet some of their most pressing and complex cybersecurity challenges,” said Chip Hughes, Chief Product Officer at Imprivata.“This award validates our commitment to innovation in passwordless authentication, third party access, and other aspects of access management with an emphasis on delivering solutions that bolster security while also driving productivity and workflow efficiency. We look forward to continuing to work with our customers and partners to enhance these and other award-winning products and services.”

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Imprivata product were honored in two categories:



Best Solution – Third Party Risk: According to the recently published “State of Third-Party Access in Cybersecurity” report , 47% of organizations globally have experienced a data breach or cyberattack over the past 12 months that involved a third-party accessing their network. Imprivata Vendor Privilege Access Management (VPAM) helps customers address this significant threat with enterprise-grade remote access to critical systems, infrastructure, and data. Designed with a zero trust architecture, VPAM offers third-party identity management with granular access controls, credential management, session monitoring, and other capabilities to minimize the security threat posed by vendor, contractor, and other third-party access.

Best Service - Passwordless Authentication : Compromised user credentials continue to be a primary source of data breaches , with Verizon reporting that in 2024 alone, more than 2.8 billion passwords were made available in criminal forums. Imprivata Enterprise Access Management (EAM) delivers passwordless authentication that gives users the flexibility to leverage the authenticator options that best fit their workflow requirements. The minimizes the risk of compromised credentials while ensuring fast and frictionless access for frontline workers.



“Imprivata embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

