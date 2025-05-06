.DEPIN And .XYO Domains Launch To Anchor $18.8B Market And First Depin Operating System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains,a global leader in Web3 digital identity, and XYO, a leader in infrastructure layer for the DEPIN economy, today announced the launch of two groundbreaking top-level domains, .DEPIN and .XYO. Designed to accelerate the growth of the rapidly emerging DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) sector, these domains offer users verified, onchain identities tied directly to real-world infrastructure and data systems.

The launch coincides with a major inflection point for the DePIN industry, which has reached a total market capitalization of approximately $18.8 billion. These networks reward individuals with cryptocurrency for contributing resources like storage, bandwidth, or location data, enabling decentralized alternatives to traditional infrastructure models.

Markus Levin, Co-founder of XYO, emphasized the shift toward utility-driven crypto models:“The next wave of crypto innovation won't be driven by hype or complexity-but by real-world utility. With DePIN, blockchain fades into the background while data and decentralized resources become the new gold. .DEPIN and .XYO domains give people a verified onchain identity to actively shape the future of decentralized infrastructure.”

As the first DePIN operating system, XYO already empowers millions to contribute verifiable location data via XYO Nodes. The new .XYO domain will give users a direct gateway to the XYO ecosystem, while .DEPIN provides a broader foundation for builders and contributors across the entire DePIN category.

Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains, added:“With .DEPIN and .XYO, we're making onchain participation intuitive, secure, and personal. These domains allow people to own their identity within the growing decentralized infrastructure stack. Our next step-taking these domains to ICANN-reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 naming systems.”

By moving to take both .DEPIN and .XYO through the ICANN application process, Unstoppable Domains and XYO aim to bring decentralized digital identity into the global domain name system-laying the groundwork for mainstream adoption.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years-2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025-Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit:

About XYO

Founded in 2018, XYO is the first DePIN and one of the largest, with over 10 million nodes. XYO collects and validates real-world data, connecting Web3, Web2, and industries like AI and geolocation. Their Proof of Location and Proof of Origin technologies power real-world asset tracking, DePIN solutions, and interactive gaming experiences. XYO created the COIN app to drive network growth, and their XYO token is listed on major exchanges like Coinbase. In addition to the XYO Foundation, they founded XY Labs Inc., the first crypto company in the U.S. to gain SEC approval for a Regulation A offering, allowing both accredited and non-accredited investors. XY Labs is also one of the first to tokenize and list its shares, trading under $XYLB on tZERO ATS, leading the charge in the RWA wave.

