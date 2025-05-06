Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ex-Dividend Date


2025-05-06 09:01:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITGRID AB, (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius), hereby informs that May 14, 2025 is an ex-dividend date of LITGRID AB. Shares acquired on this day and thereafter by transactions concluded on Nasdaq Baltic will not give the right to receive dividend allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 April 2025.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications Project Manager
phone: +370 613 19977
e-mail: ...


MENAFN06052025004107003653ID1109513396

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search