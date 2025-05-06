403
Ex-Dividend Date
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITGRID AB, (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius), hereby informs that May 14, 2025 is an ex-dividend date of LITGRID AB. Shares acquired on this day and thereafter by transactions concluded on Nasdaq Baltic will not give the right to receive dividend allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 April 2025.
The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications Project Manager
phone: +370 613 19977
e-mail: ...
