Renown Capital Partners Formally Launches With $250M In Anchor Capital, Leads Series C Raise For Utilidata

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown Capital Partners, ("Renown") - an investment firm focused on growth-stage technology companies helping to secure an efficient, affordable, and reliable energy system - has formally launched. Renown is a spinout of Moore Capital Management ("Moore"), which has provided $200M of anchor capital. The Daily Mail and General Trust ("DMGT") has committed an additional $50M of anchor capital.

Renown's investment team is led by James McIntyre (Co-Founder, Chief Investment Officer, and Managing Partner), along with Hunter Horgan (Managing Director) and Cameron Scari (Managing Director). McIntyre leaves Moore after nearly twenty years with the firm and has worked with both Horgan and Scari for nearly a decade. Archie Soames is Co-Founder and Head of Business Development.

Renown launches with a portfolio of six companies and recently led the Series C financing of Utilidata – an AI technology company bringing edge computing and AI to the electric grid. Utilidata's distributed AI platform, Karman - designed in partnership with part owner NVIDIA - will help deliver unprecedented efficiency, resilience, and security to energy infrastructure across the globe.

James McIntyre said,“Throughout my time at Moore I have rarely seen a secular shift as powerful and sustaining as what the world is currently experiencing in energy. Renown has been founded specifically to capitalize on this opportunity.”

“Given the rise in demand, surge of complexity, and expansion of decentralized energy resources, utilities need real-time visibility of grid conditions and dynamic, software-defined infrastructure,” said Renown's Hunter Horgan, who orchestrated the Utilidata round.“We believe Utilidata is providing a flexible, evergreen solution to address these complex issues, and we are excited to continue our longstanding relationship through this raise.”

Archie Soames added,“We believe the global energy ecosystem is at an inflection point and offers a generational investment opportunity. The companies providing new technologies in this space, including those in Renown's launch portfolio, are poised for extraordinary growth.”

About Renown:

