ACCURE Battery Intelligence Launches PCS Analyticstm And Taskstm To Maximize BESS Uptime And Close The O&M Loop

The inverter is one of the most common points of failure in an energy storage system.

New features streamline BESS operations with AI-powered insights and end-to-end task management.

- Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies, CEO and Co-Founder, ACCUREAACHEN, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ACCURE Battery Intelligence , the leading provider of end-to-end safety and performance solutions for battery energy storage system (BESS), today launched PCS Analytics, an AI-driven diagnostic module that flags the earliest signs of power-conversion system stress or inefficiency, and Tasks, a Kanban-style workflow engine that turns every alert into a trackable task for internal or external teams.Inverters remain the most failure-prone component in BESS. Industry studies state that predictive maintenance can boost asset availability by 5–15 percent and cut maintenance costs by up to 25 percent. By detecting anomalies such as cooling-fan degradation, clogged filters, worn capacitors, or impending IGBT failure well in advance, ACCURE's PCS Analytics helps operators avoid unplanned outages and safeguard revenue streams. Beyond the inverter, the module can also monitor transformers and switchgear, giving asset managers, for the first time, a holistic, single-platform view of every critical power-conversion component, from predictive analytics to warranty compliance.Detection, however, is only half the battle. Visual task boards are proven to streamline complex energy-sector workflows and prevent bottlenecks. ACCURE's Tasks automatically generates a work card for each platform alert, assigns an owner, tracks status, and stores a full audit trail-so nothing slips through the cracks.“Storage operators consistently tell us one of their biggest headaches is staying on top of PCS issues and then matching them to the right fixes-or potential warranty claims,” said Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies, CEO and Co-founder of ACCURE Battery Intelligence.“PCS Analytics surfaces hidden faults before they escalate, and Tasks makes sure every recommendation is acted on quickly and the corrective action is verified. Together, they eliminate downtime risk and give BESS fleets the disciplined workflows they've been missing.”Key Benefits.Predict Earlier, Act Faster: Machine-learning models benchmark live PCS data against specifications and industry benchmarks, flagging anomalies sooner than SCADA alarms..Built-in Workflows: One-click task creation, drag-and-drop Kanban lanes, and real-time status updates reduce mean time to repair by up to 30 percent..Granular User Controls: Share tasks with O&M partners without exposing confidential fleet data..Validate Corrective Action: ACCURE's algorithms and experts automatically confirm that fixes resolved the underlying issue or recommend additional action..Single Source of Truth: Diagnostics, tasks, notes, and attachments live in the ACCURE platform, creating a searchable history for compliance and continuous improvement.The new releases build on the success of Warranty TrackerTM, which enables BESS owners to monitor warranty compliance and streamline claims processes while maximizing value throughout the asset lifecycle. PCS Analytics and Tasks are available immediately to all ACCURE customers.

