New Ticketscandy Tool Collects Waivers And Signatures During Ticket Sales

TicketsCandy's Digital Waiver App

TicketsCandy launches a Digital Waiver app, letting event organizers collect custom waivers and signatures during ticket checkout.

- Dmitry YarchukLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TicketsCandy, a popular event ticketing platform , has introduced a new tool designed to make event checkouts safer and easier: the Digital Waiver app. This new feature lets organizers create custom waivers, agreements, and consent forms that customers must sign before completing their ticket purchase.Organizers can add a waiver title, format their text, and even build custom fields to collect important information like names, dates, or special consents. Options include simple text fields, dropdown menus, checkboxes for multiple selections, and easy calendar pickers for dates. Organizers can also set any field as required or hide fields temporarily without deleting them. For events that sell tickets in person , like local fairs and festivals, the app even lets organizers choose whether to show the waiver for point-of-sale (POS) orders made on devices like Square Stands and Terminals. This way, organizers have full control based on how and where their tickets are sold.The waiver is smoothly built into the ticket checkout process. When customers buy a ticket, the waiver pops up. Signing it is required to finish the purchase. The signed waiver then stays attached to the customer's order record, ready for the organizer to view, download, or print when needed.Event managers across industries are already finding ways to use the new tool. Maya Sanders, a beta tester for the app who runs weekend climbing clinics in Arizona, said, "It used to be a mess getting everyone to sign paper forms at check-in. Now, they sign when they buy the ticket. It's faster for them, and way less stressful for us." Other organizers are using waivers for activities like skating, bounce houses, escape rooms, haunted houses, dog agility trials, wine tastings, and boat excursions - anything where extra agreements or safety notices help protect businesses and customers."A lot of event organizers told us they were patching together solutions or chasing down signatures on paper," said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy. "The goal was simple: give them a way to collect waivers without slowing things down. This tool makes the process cleaner for both organizers and customers. It's one less thing to worry about on event day."Organizers interested in using the Digital Waiver app can find it in the App Marketplace under their TicketsCandy event dashboard by clicking "Add More Tools."Best Practices for the Digital Waiver app:Keep waiver text short and easy to understand.Only ask for information truly needed for the event.Always mark fields as "required" if they involve safety or legal matters.Test the checkout flow to make sure everything looks right before going live.With features like this, TicketsCandy continues to focus on making professional event tools affordable, easy to use, and designed for real-world organizers, not just big corporations.

Mike Wazowski

TicketsCandy

+ 1-800-557-5938

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.