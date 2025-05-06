Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain In Mumbai On May 6 And 7 Orange For Several Maharashtra Districts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Maharashtra is set for a spell of intense pre-monsoon weather activity, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing widespread alerts for rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. While Mumbai remains under a yellow alert on May 6, orange alerts have now been issued for Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune, Satara, Parbhani, and Jalna on Wednesday, May 7.

Mumbai is expected to experience light to moderate rain on Tuesday accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning. Although a yellow alert indicates relatively moderate severity, the IMD has urged citizens to remain cautious during the evening hours due to potential waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, parts of southern and central Maharashtra are bracing for much more intense weather. For May 7, the IMD has upgraded alerts for Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune, Satara, Parbhani, and Jalna to orange, which signals the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) in isolated locations. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h are expected to impact these districts, which could lead to tree falls, crop damage, and disruption in power supply.

While coastal districts such as Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg continue to be under yellow alerts on May 6 and 7, rainfall activity is expected to subside gradually in the following days. However, isolated showers and thunderstorms may still persist.

Additionally, visuals from Dhule on May 6 show strong winds and rainfall sweeping through parts of the district. The video, which surfaced on social media, captured heavy rain pounding streets and open areas and strong gusts of wind blowing through trees.

Yellow alert s remain in effect across a wide stretch of Maharashtra through May 10, covering areas such as Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ahmednagar, and others. These warnings indicate the potential for thunderstorms, lightning, and localized showers during the late afternoon and evening hours.

The IMD has advised residents, especially in orange-alert zones, to avoid open fields during lightning activity, secure loose objects outdoors, and stay updated through official weather bulletins. Farmers are also urged to take precautions to prevent crop damage.