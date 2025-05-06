Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met With Liberian Foreign Minister Nyanti

On May 2nd, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations.

Yin said that as the world is undergoing profound changes, China is willing to work with Liberia to steadily implement the outcomes of the meeting between the two heads of state and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit, and promote the continuous development of the China-Liberia strategic partnership.

Foreign Minister Nyanti spoke positively of the development of bilateral relations and said that Liberia adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China and work together to advance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.