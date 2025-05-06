Cabinet Secretary (CS) Duale Leads Consultative Meeting On Operationalizing Kenya National Public Health Institute

Cabinet Secretary for Health Hon. Aden Duale today convened a consultative meeting with technical heads at the Ministry of Health to discuss the operationalization of the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI).

The KNPHI will be anchored on five strategic pillars: Surveillance and health security, Emergency preparedness and response, Laboratory strengthening ,Public health research and Public health workforce development.

These pillars are designed to strengthen Kenya's public health system, promote equity, and enhance preparedness for infectious disease threats.

CS Duale emphasized the need to build a responsive, people-centered health system that fosters trust and improves national health outcomes.“The prosperity of any nation is measured by the health of its citizens,” he stated.

He also underscored the importance of a transparent and factual flow of information, grounded in integrity and professionalism, especially as the Ministry moves forward with reforms to support the rollout of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Present at the meeting were Principal Secretaries Dr. Ouma Oluga (Medical Services) and Ms. Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards), along with the Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth.

