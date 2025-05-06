ED Raids Multiple Locations In Chennai Linked To Environmental Consultants & Healthcare Sector

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted extensive raids at five different locations across Chennai, targeting environmental consultancy firms and individuals linked to the healthcare sector.

The searches, carried out simultaneously in Koyambedu, Ashok Nagar, Saidapet, Virugambakkam, and Mylapore, were part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities.

Separate ED teams, accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached the targeted locations early in the morning.

Among the prominent sites searched was the office of EHS360Labs Pvt Ltd in Ashok Nagar. ED sleuths also raided the residences of Alankanathan, Director of Alenkar Infra Business Alliance and Ensys Technologies, located in Saidapet.

Additionally, the residences and business premises of Gunasekaran, Director of Echo Care Engineering and Sutrusuzhal Paramarippu Poriyiyal Pvt Ltd, were also searched.

Sources indicated that Echo Care Engineering Ltd had supplied equipment to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, which could be a link to the ongoing investigation.

While the ED has not officially disclosed the reason for the raids, sources suggest that the searches may be connected to a 2021 FIR filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against S. Pandian, then superintendent of the Environment Department in Pudukkottai, for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Alankanathan is also reportedly facing a pending case related to earlier income tax searches.

In a significant development, the ED also raided the residence of Dr. Varadarajan in KK Nagar, who is said to be associated with multiple medical establishments.

Another key location under scrutiny was the residence of a well-known businessman in Saidapet.

Sources revealed that ED officials examined financial documents, digital devices, and other potentially incriminating materials during the raids.

Though no official statement has been released yet, the searches are believed to be part of a broader investigation into suspected money laundering and financial irregularities involving entities in both the environmental consultancy and healthcare sectors.

Documents were reportedly seized during the operation, and further action is expected as the investigation progresses.